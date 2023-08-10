President Halimah Yacob was 'really chill' about getting ‘pushed’ while taking wefie with 'so excited' NDP performers

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

There’s something about the National Day Parade and our ability to spawn viral memes from the show every year.

If you watched last night’s NDP all the way until the end, you would’ve noticed President Halimah Yacob taking a photo with the show’s hosts and performers, who were all excited to interact with her.



Too excited, we guess. After all, this was her last NDP as president.

In a clip that has now gone viral, Mdm Halimah was all smiles and ready for a wefie when the enthusiastic crowd suddenly moved forward, bumping into her.



Her bodyguard quickly leans in with his arm to stop anyone from having further contact with her.

The clip ends with singer Rao Zijie looking stunned like vegetable and 933 jock and NDP host Hazelle Teo regaining her footing while speaking to the bodyguard.

Many Singaporeans have praised the bodyguard for his quick reflexes.

Others found it hilarious, with some saying that they let out a very Singaporean “alamak” when they saw what happened.

“The President actually asked Sloane [a little girl who sang at the show] if she had a phone for a selfie. She didn’t, so Mdm President asked me instead," said Hazelle when 8days.sg reached out to her.



"I didn’t have my phone with me either, but [fellow NDP host] Joakim [Gomez] did. So we took a massive happy selfie together,” said Hazelle.

"I think everyone was so excited to join Mdm President for one last photo, the energy level was a bit out of control," she added.



Hazelle felt a push from the crowd behind, and although she knew “the folks at the back didn’t mean it”, it unfortunately caused Mdm President to stumble.

“I felt bad because I lost my own footing as well. Her bodyguard was really vigilant about this and tried to protect her immediately,” she continued.

According to Hazelle, Mdm President “was really chill about it and didn’t say anything about it” to her.

“She moved on to shake hands and take wefies with everyone. She made our night one to remember,” recounted Hazelle.

Hey, if Mdm President herself was chill, there’s no need to make a fuss over it okay?

Photos: Joakim Gomez/ Instagram, angelol0gy/ TikTok