PSY slammed for IG post saying 'weather is perfect' amid South Korea flood tragedy
 The Hallyu star has since donated S$105K to aid relief efforts.

By Ilsa Chan
Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
Hallyu star PSY, 45, best known for his 2012 mega hit 'Gangnam Style', has found himself in a pickle after his inappropriate remarks on Instagram went viral.

On July 16, following the Yeosu leg of his annual Summer Swag concert, PSY wrote: “The audience, staff, guests, and the weather, everything was perfect in Yeosu. I am PSY, a singer from the Republic of Korea."

While the post may seem harmless, South Korea has been battered by torrential rains, which have killed more than 40 and caused widespread flooding and landslides across the country.

The faux pas sparked outrage and PSY was slammed for being insensitive.

He has since replaced the caption with the hashtags "#summerswag2023Day5  #PsySummerSwagShow2023Yeosu #ThankYou".

Floods have left more than 40 killed and dozens injured. Photo: AFP

The next day, the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association announced that it had received a 100 million won (S$105K) donation from PSY.

PSY also expressed through the association: "I hope this donation can provide comfort to everyone currently suffering from the disaster. I hope this contribution can help the victims return to their normal lives as soon as possible."

Photos: Psy/Instagram, AFP

