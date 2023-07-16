Ray Lui, 66, sitting next to an old man, who is actually 2 years younger, shows stars age differently

We’ve written multiple times about how some celebs seem to defy the laws of aging, looking impossibly young and ‘frozen in time’... but if those articles weren't enough to convince you, perhaps this video will.

In a video posted on Facebook, a netizen shared some short clips of celebs interacting with older folk. Except there's a twist.

In the first one, which was shot two years ago in 2021, Hong Kong actor Ray Lui, 66, meets a nursing home resident he respectfully addresses as “uncle”.

A reasonable assumption, right? After all, Ray, who was 64 then, looked visibly younger than the uncle.

However, after Ray exchanges a handshake with him, he finds out that the uncle is actually 62, which makes him two years younger than Ray.

“Ray’s obviously here to see his ‘brother’”, the video creator laughed in a caption, before sharing a picture of the two seated next to each other, looking slightly awkward.

Guess the uncle should call Ray "big bro" instead?

Then there's Hong Kong actress Angie Chiu, 68.

Like Ray, she had visited an old folk's home. There she met an elderly lady, whom she went on a walk with.

She can be seen helping the lady along on their stroll that is until Angie found out she's actually three years older than the latter.

Oops.

Angie is actually three years older than the woman on the left

The same thing happened to Hong Kong actor Jordan Chan, 56, who was having a meal with the grandmother of a kid he befriended on a show.

During the meal, Jordan addressed the grandma, asking what year she was born in. After realising that they were born in 1967, Jordan’s face freezes for a bit, as he tries to process what’s going on.

He then asks what month the grandma was born in. She says September. Jordan, whose birthday is in June, goes on to tell the kid sheepishly: “I was born in the same year as your grandma, and I’m even older than her!”

Jordan's majorly shocked.

Photos: Ray Lui/Weibo, Jordan Chan/Weibo