Rebecca Lim’s family-run online pastry biz ‘close’ to opening shop and getting Halal-certified, launches Satay Danish for National Day

National Day is in two weeks’ time, which means it’s the best time to enjoy local flavour snacks as F&B brands race to introduce themed treats. One of the more interesting offerings we have come across is made by Rebecca Lim’s older brother Daniel, the resident baker at his own pastry business called

The Lims’ Kitchen

, which he started with his family.

The Lims’ foray into F&B began in 2021, when they launched a home-based biz for

sourdough bread

that sold out in four days. Demand was strong enough that Daniel later shifted his operations to a central kitchen in Mandai, as his family’s condo kitchen space could no longer keep up with their orders. The camera-averse guy, whom a customer and 8days.sg reader described as “tall and shy”, now works alongside two hired bakers.

And good news for those who don’t want to pay for delivery — Daniel is working on opening his own brick-and-mortar shop. He shares with

8days.sg

: “Introducing a retail space is something we have explored for some time, and I think we are close. We want to interact with our customers beyond Instagram, WhatsApp messages and emails.”

Having a physical store would allow him to sell a “wider range of products”, including “functional food items that cater to certain dietary needs and age groups” as well as a wider repertoire of bread and pastries. He is currently looking for a suitable location to set up shop, and is also working on getting halal certification for his business.

In the meantime, he says: “We have also been taking on engagements for customised corporate giftings and special events like weddings,

man yue

gift boxes and other private parties. We’re so grateful for the trust that these customers have placed in us!”

It is also well-known that Daniel baked for 48 hours straight to rush out pastry boxes for Rebecca’s guo da li (Chinese betrothal ceremony) last year. He tells 8days.sg that his close-knit family “continues to play essential roles” in the business.



According to Daniel, Becks, who also bakes and cooks, “opens doors for partnership”. He points out that he faces challenges as a small business owner, and realised that collaborations were crucial for him. “We hope to work meaningfully with like-minded founders and collectively bring better locally-made produce to our fellow Singaporeans,” he says.



Meanwhile, Daniel and Becks’ mum “manages finances and regulatory matters, and our sister Melissa actively contributes to R&D”. Daniel himself is married, though his wife Elizabeth has her own day job. He adds, “My wife has been a constant source of encouragement and a rock for me to lean on when things were rough. It's truly a team effort, and we take immense pride in our work.”



In May this year, the Lims’ patriarch Larry Lim passed away. He had inspired the business, which came about after the family received a sourdough starter that was coincidentally named Larry from Dearborn Supper Club chef Christopher Kong.



National Day pastry box

For Singapore’s 58th birthday, The Lims’ Kitchen introduced a Little Red Dot pastry box ($36) that comes with five sweet and savoury pastries, reworked with mod local flavours. Customers can preorder the box for delivery via the shop’s online ordering system. It’s available till Aug 12, though Daniel tells 8days.sg “it might extend if the demand continues”.

Satay Danish

There is a Satay Danish, which is topped with the requisite satay fixings like chicken chunks tossed in a “mildly spicy satay sauce”, cucumbers, onions and even ketupat. Cute.

Chicken Curry Puff Danish

Another danish option in the box is this pretty, ‘racially harmonious’ lattice pastry that Daniel and his team created for his mum. It is inspired by “flaky Indian-style curry puffs”, with a “Chinese-style [chicken] curry puff filling” and a wedge of hard-boiled egg.

Gula Melaka Puff

Inspired by ondeh ondeh, this croffin-shaped pastry has a “pandan-flavoured croissant base” loaded with gula melaka custard, and sprinkled with desiccated coconut.

Pandan Kaya Almond Croissant

This pandan-flavoured croissant is twice-baked (a process that involves stuffing the croissant with a luscious filling — kaya butter in this case — and baking it again to make it crispy). It is decorated with almond cream and toasted coconut flakes.

Butter Crab

For this luxe croissant, crabmeat is dressed with salted egg, butter and blended curry leaves and added to a bicoloured croissant shell.

Mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

Mid-Autumn Festival falls on 29 Sept this year, and the Lims have the occasion covered too. Their kitchen is rolling out “traditional Teochew flaky mooncakes”, which come with a hidden mod surprise in the form of “sumptuous fillings wrapped around a chewy mochi with an oozy salted egg lava centre”.

Each box comes with six petite mooncakes, and preorders will open in early August at an early bird price of $60 a set (delivery fee not included). It costs $79 after the promotion ends.

The six individually-packed mooncakes come in three flavours: Charcoal Black Sesame Lotus, Osmanthus Oolong and Taiwanese Taro. The gift-ready box is wrapped in a decorative cloth “reminiscent of the elegant Korean bojagi”.



Preorder via https://thelimskitchen.cococart.co, more info on www.thelimskitchen.com and Instagram.



Photos: The Lims’ Kitchen



