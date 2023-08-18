Rebecca Lim’s new horror film Confinement unveils teaser poster
The horror film, directed by Kelvin Tong, also stars Cynthia Koh.
Confinement, the new horror flick starring Rebecca Lim and Cynthia Koh, dropped a teaser poster on Friday (Aug 18).
Directed by Kelvin Tong, Confinement follows a first-time mom (Lim) who hires a confinement nanny (Koh) to look after her and her newborn in the first 28 days of parenthood. And guess what? Weird things start to happen around the house, threatening the rookie parent and her child.
The poster features a sarong baby hammock — which is popular in Singapore and Malaysia — with the shadow of a ghostly figure’s hand cast on the wall. It has a Rosemary’s Baby meets The Hand that Rocks the Cradle vibe.
Spooky encounters: Rebecca Lim and Cynthia Koh just saw something they shouldn't see.
The S$1.5 million production wrapped its 24-day shoot in Malaysia in March.
A versatile filmmaker who dabbles in various genres, Tong’s horror credits include The Maid, Rule #1 and The Faith of Anna Waters.
He most recently helmed Trapped, a short film commissioned by Income Insurance Limited, about a couple who are quarantined in a haunted hotel during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Confinement is set for release on Oct 19. The Maid and Rule #1 are on Netflix.
Photos: GV Pictures/Clover Films
