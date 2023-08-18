Rebecca Lim’s new horror film Confinement unveils teaser poster

Confinement, the new horror flick starring Rebecca Lim and Cynthia Koh, dropped a teaser poster on Friday (Aug 18).

Directed by Kelvin Tong, Confinement follows a first-time mom (Lim) who hires a confinement nanny (Koh) to look after her and her newborn in the first 28 days of parenthood. And guess what? Weird things start to happen around the house, threatening the rookie parent and her child.

The poster features a sarong baby hammock — which is popular in Singapore and Malaysia — with the shadow of a ghostly figure’s hand cast on the wall. It has a Rosemary’s Baby meets The Hand that Rocks the Cradle vibe.

Spooky encounters: Rebecca Lim and Cynthia Koh just saw something they shouldn't see.

The S$1.5 million production wrapped its 24-day shoot in Malaysia in March.