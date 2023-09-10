Review: This mini multi-cooker is the perfect appliance for starter cooks... and anyone who hates doing dishes

Can I just say that chucking everything into a pot and letting it cook really takes the fun from cooking but it’s really what all these 2-in-1 multi-cookers promise. I may be no expert in the kitchen but I do love experimenting when cooking – but at the same time, I’m also almost always too busy to be cooking meals from scratch.

My latest culinary dalliance has led me to the Mini Multi Cooker, a tiny titan that claims to do it all: boiling, frying, steaming, and stir-frying. The product listing states that it’s a 6-in-1, but ‘deep, fried’ is not exactly a technique, and ‘steamboat’ and ‘boil’ are pretty much the same.

Naturally, I was sceptical, as it's not the size of the kitchen appliance that matters, but the magic it performs. So, with my apron tied securely and my sceptic's hat on, I embarked on a whirlwind cooking escapade – with a twist. I was only going to be using instant food for cooking.

BUY IT: Gourmet Chef Multi Mini Cooker, $49.90, Buy it from The Wonder Shop

The look

The pan is light and plastic but the cooking surface is a non-stick ceramic texture. It also comes with a lid, steamer and cooking utensils, along with the cord you plug in to start cooking immediately. The key word here is ‘immediately’ because once you toggle the ‘on’ switch, the pan starts heating up immediately

Boiling: A Watery Wonderland

Boiling some soup noodles.

First up, boiling. The Mini Multi-Cooker Pan may be diminutive, but it's no slouch when it comes to cooking soupy instant noodles. Its petite size is perfect for solo cooking or side dishes, but don't expect it to feed an army. For small-scale boiling needs, though, it's a dream. The non-stick surface is a breeze to clean, and the handle stays cool no matter how heated the situation gets.

Steaming: A Steamy Affair

Steaming some crabstick and dumplings.

The Mini Multi-Cooker Pan comes with a handy steaming rack so you can multi-task – or multi-cook (haha). The compact design ensures that the steam circulates efficiently and quickly. There’s no need to wait for the water to boil as well, I stacked my rack frozen dumplings while boiling my noodles. However, if you’re thinking of larger items, like a whole fish, you might find yourself longing for a bit more real estate.

Frying: Gentle But Mighty

Pan-frying the eggy pancake.

Frying is where this mini marvel really flexes its culinary muscles. It heats up quickly and evenly, creating that delightful sizzle when you drop in your battered treasures. Frying and deep-frying always intimidate and I have the scars to show for it but for this little cooker, it’s more of a gentle bubbling than aggressive sizzling. Just don't get too carried away with quantity; it's best suited for single servings or smaller portions.

Stir-Frying: A Stirring Success

Garlic and butter is a must when you're stir-frying anything.

The Mini Multi-Cooker Pan's high sides keep the action contained, and the non-stick surface ensures that your ingredients slide and glide with ease. It's a joy to toss your stir-fry ingredients, and again, the compact size is perfect for one or two servings. However, if you're cooking for a family reunion, you'd better be prepared for multiple rounds of frying.

In conclusion, the Mini Multi-Cooker Pan is a mini marvel that's up to the task for a wide range of cooking adventures. Whether you're a solo cook or part of a dynamic duo, this small powerhouse will have you whipping up decent dishes in no time. Just remember, it's not designed for cooking up a storm at a family gathering but will be perfect if you’re in a dorm or a place where space is an issue. But if you're seeking a versatile cooking companion for fun everyday kitchen experiments for one, this pan is a keeper.

One of my favourite parts of cooking with this pan is that smooth ceramic surface which makes cooking so breezy. On top of that, washing the pan was a pleasant surprise because all the oil and grime washed away so easily.

