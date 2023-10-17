Review: A smokeless BBQ grill for mookata or K-BBQ at home without any smoke and oiliness

The perfect blend of culinary creativity (curating meats and stuff to grill for the meal), gastronomic prowess (making marinades and dips), and a hint of DIY spirit (grilling stuff on your own), mookata and Korean BBQ is a favourite pastime of Singaporeans.

And why not? There’s plenty to love about a communal experience with friends like the tantalising sizzle as thinly sliced meat makes contact with the hot grill, the aroma of marinated proteins mingling with aromatic herbs and spices, and the camaraderie that ensues as everyone takes part in the cooking process – but there are downsides too.

The reason we head out of the house for KBBQ and mookata is because of how greasy and messy it can get. After all, who wants to stick around for the cleaning after that? Especially when you’re smelling like a grill yourself…

First impressions: Kith Smokeless Grill

Which is why I was super sceptical at first about a “smokeless grill”. So if there’s no smoke, there’s no fire? Well, the Kith Smokeless Grill works on patented infrared heating technology – so there’s literally no fire involved here. It’s all sizzle and no smoke.

At first glance, this contraption resembles a spaceship mainly because of the circular grill pan and the heating lamp above it. It’s also super lightweight and easy to carry around. But don’t be intimidated by its looks. Once you plug it in, adjust the knobs to your desired heat level and the lamp turns on, the magic begins.

Best bits

Easy to get started

It’s really idiot-proof – no fire need, just a reliable source of electricity to get going. The knobs are easy to toggle when controlling the heat as well. Another cool feature is the rotating grill pan so everyone can easily reach out for their food.

Photo: Delfina Utomo

No fire, no smell

Now, I won't lie; it doesn't quite replicate the real deal, where flames dance merrily over charcoal, infusing the meat with that unmistakable smokiness. Still, with a solid sauce, some good butter or the right spices, your meats and vegetables will be cooking in good flavour – so marinade good! At the end, it's not about the perfect char or the smoke-kissed flavour, it’s the company that matters (and that no one is going to leave the session smelling like beef).

Photos: Delfina Utomo

Gritty bits

Cleaning up is never fun

Cleaning is still a chore with this appliance. The grill pan is designed in a sloping way so all grease and oil flow down to a pan at the bottom. And if you’re used to cleaning and washing up in the kitchen, disposing of grease is already stressful but because of the grooves and layers, I had to really get in there with the dishwashing soap to get everything squeaky clean, including the tabletop.

