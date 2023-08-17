Richie Ren's rarely seen daughter is now 18 and studying in the US

While some celebrities love flaunting pics of their children, some choose to be really hush-hush in order to protect their privacy.

Taiwanese singer Richie Ren, 57, falls in the latter group.

In fact, we barely hear anything about his fashion designer wife Tina Chen and their two children, 18-year-old daughter Rati and 15-year-old son Cody.

Well, until now.



A netizen recently shared on social media a picture they had taken of Richie and Rati in the U.S.

According to reports, the star was there with his daughter, who is studying in the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

In the pic, Richie and Rati were in a restaurant in the campus. The star was wearing a black T-shirt with jeans while Rati was in a white tee and joggers, her hair done up in a messy bun.

Many netizens have praised Rati for looking elegant despite her simple get-up, and remarked that she has really nice features.

"Let's see which lucky young chap would get Richie Ren as their father-in-law," quipped one such netizen.



Interestingly, there were also a number of netizens who had no idea that Richie was married, let alone, a father.



So yes, that's how private Richie is.

Richie and Rati in a restaurant in the University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignRichie with Rati and Cody when they were kids Photos: hk01