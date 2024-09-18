Roger Kwok’s ex-wife Cindy Au, who stopped working when she married him 18 years ago, says she 'really needs money now'

Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok’s ex-wife, former TVB actress Cindy Au, has returned to the limelight following their divorce.

The couple, who are parents to teenagers, Brad, 16 and Blair, 13, announced their split in May after 18 years of marriage.

Last week, while shooting a health show, Cindy, 44, shared that she hopes to take on more on-screen work as she “really needs money now”.

After tying the knot with Roger in 2006, Cindy faded out of showbiz to focus on taking care of her family, and later pursued a master’s degree in nutrition.

She admitted that she has been out of touch with society for many years and is now learning how to earn money.

“To be honest, I have very little social experience. I haven't acted in dramas since 2005, so I’m pretty out of touch. Most of the time, I take care of my children during the day and study at night. The news hasn’t been worth watching. It's like I finally returned to Earth from Mars, so I have to learn how to make money,” she said.

Cindy revealed her biggest expense at the moment is rent and felt overwhelmed when looking for a place.

"It was my first time renting a house on my own. I didn't even know how much commission to pay, so I had to ask many people. I was afraid of being scammed. I need to earn my first pot of gold. I haven't worked or had any income for so many years, I don't have that pot of gold,” she revealed.

Rumours have been swirling that Cindy is in a new relationship, which led to the divorce.

Regarding the speculation, she said: "It was a communication issue between the two of us. It’s a private matter that I can’t discuss. Every family has its own struggles. It's hard to explain in a few words."

When asked if friends have introduced any potential partners, Cindy laughed: "Not that many, I guess. They’re probably afraid I’d be too much trouble.”

She added that love is not on her mind, and that she’s “thinking about money first".

Cindy is reportedly not be entitled to a share of Roger’s real estate assets, which are worth an estimated HK$90mil (S$15mil).

Cindy is focused on making money now.An old pic of the couple and their kids. Photos: Cindy Au/Instagram, HK01