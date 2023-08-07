Ryan Gosling surprises Greta Gerwig with Barbie-themed flash mob on her birthday

Ryan Gosling celebrated director Greta Gerwig’s birthday on Friday (Aug 4) by throwing her a — what else? — Barbie-themed flash mob.

Gosling hired a group of performers (via BookAFlashMob.com) to surprise Gerwig, who turned 40, at what looks like a Pilates class.

A clip of the flash mob of Barbies and Kens dancing to the tune of ‘I’m Just Ken’ — which Gosling performed in the movie — is shared on the Barbie movie’s official Instagram account.

The video’s caption read: “As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!”