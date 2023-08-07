Logo
Ryan Gosling surprises Greta Gerwig with Barbie-themed flash mob on her birthday
By Douglas Tseng
Published August 7, 2023
Updated August 7, 2023
Ryan Gosling celebrated director Greta Gerwig’s birthday on Friday (Aug 4) by throwing her a — what else? — Barbie-themed flash mob.

Gosling hired a group of performers (via BookAFlashMob.com) to surprise Gerwig, who turned 40,  at what looks like a Pilates class.

A clip of the flash mob of Barbies and Kens dancing to the tune of ‘I’m Just Ken’ — which Gosling performed in the movie — is shared on the Barbie movie’s official Instagram account.

The video’s caption read: “As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!”

It was a weekend of celebrations for Gerwig: she became the first-ever solo female filmmaker to have a billion-dollar movie when Barbie’s global earnings surpassed US$1 billion (S$1.33 bil) on Sunday. (Patty Jenkins came close with Wonder Woman, which made US$822 million in 2017.)  

Three billion-dollar blockbusters were co-directed by women, including 2013’s Frozen (US$1.3 billion) and 2019’s Frozen 2 (US$1.45 billion), both directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and 2019’s Captain Marvel (US$1.1 billion), helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Barbie, which reportedly cost US$145 million, also became Warner Bros’ fastest title to join the US$1 billion club — in just 17 days of release. The record was previously held by 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; it crossed the 10-digit mark. 

Per Box Office Mojo, 53 movies have made than US$1 billion and they are predominantly male-oriented, franchise-driven titles. Barbie is among only nine that involves female protagonists. The other eight are: 1997’s Titanic, 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, 2016’s Finding Dory (a female fish counts, right?), Frozen, Frozen II, 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Captain Marvel.

Barbie (PG13) is now in cinemas.

Photos: TPG News/Click Photos

