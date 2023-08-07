Ryan Gosling surprises Greta Gerwig with Barbie-themed flash mob on her birthday
There's another reason to celebrate: Barbie's global earnings surpassed US$1 billion worldwide on Sunday.
Ryan Gosling celebrated director Greta Gerwig’s birthday on Friday (Aug 4) by throwing her a — what else? — Barbie-themed flash mob.
Gosling hired a group of performers (via BookAFlashMob.com) to surprise Gerwig, who turned 40, at what looks like a Pilates class.
A clip of the flash mob of Barbies and Kens dancing to the tune of ‘I’m Just Ken’ — which Gosling performed in the movie — is shared on the Barbie movie’s official Instagram account.
The video’s caption read: “As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!”
It was a weekend of celebrations for Gerwig: she became the first-ever solo female filmmaker to have a billion-dollar movie when Barbie’s global earnings surpassed US$1 billion (S$1.33 bil) on Sunday. (Patty Jenkins came close with Wonder Woman, which made US$822 million in 2017.)
Three billion-dollar blockbusters were co-directed by women, including 2013’s Frozen (US$1.3 billion) and 2019’s Frozen 2 (US$1.45 billion), both directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and 2019’s Captain Marvel (US$1.1 billion), helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.
Barbie, which reportedly cost US$145 million, also became Warner Bros’ fastest title to join the US$1 billion club — in just 17 days of release. The record was previously held by 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; it crossed the 10-digit mark.
Per Box Office Mojo, 53 movies have made than US$1 billion and they are predominantly male-oriented, franchise-driven titles. Barbie is among only nine that involves female protagonists. The other eight are: 1997’s Titanic, 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, 2016’s Finding Dory (a female fish counts, right?), Frozen, Frozen II, 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Captain Marvel.
Barbie (PG13) is now in cinemas.
Photos: TPG News/Click Photos
Related topicsBarbie Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Greta Gerwig
Read more of the latest in