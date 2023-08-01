Sales of the pink Birkenstocks that Margot Robbie wore in Barbie are through the roof — here’s where to get them and other pink-tastic dupes

Out of all the fantastic outfits in the Barbie movie, there was one that stood out to us and got us frantically searching online the moment we left the theatres. Yup, it's those pink Birkenstock sandals that Barbie (Margot Robbie) paired with a white tee, jeans and a blazer.

Without revealing any spoilers, let’s just say that we weren’t alone in searching for those pretty Birkenstock sandals that Margot donned in that iconic scene.

(Photo: TPGimages/Clickphotos)

While the Birkenstock Arizona sandals have seen a resurgence in recent years, the versatile double-strapped slides received yet another major boost, thanks to Barbie. According to reports, searches for these sandals soared 110 per cent after the movie was released.

But where do you get the exact pair that was seen in the movie? We managed to hunt down the exact pair — it’s Birkenstock’s Arizona Big Buckle Natural Leather Patent sandals, a fashionably delightful pair which features the updated larger buckles (the original buckles are squarish and smaller) in silver. Unlike the usual Birkenstock sandals which have a brown cork footbed, this pair is swathed in the same baby pink patent leather that features on the Arizona’s signature double straps.

Of course, with the resurgence of interest in Birkenstocks after the Barbie movie, it goes without saying that the pink Birks are now sold out all over the interwebs. You can sign up for a notification on the Birkenstock US website to get notified when it gets back in stock and shell out US$170 (S$226) when or if it happens.

But those aren't the only pair of Birkenstocks to get a cameo in Barbie. In one scene, Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) gives Barbie a choice of footwear before the latter heads out of Barbieland, one of which was a pair of brown Birkenstocks, which are still available on Amazon.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandals, Regular, Dark Brown

(Photos: Warner Bros., Birkenstock)

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandals, Regular, Dark Brown, $97.87. Buy it on Amazon

But if it's pink-tastic Birkenstocks you’re after, there's still hope despite its sold-out status. We scoured the internet for alternatives that are just as fab and wouldn’t look out of place in Barbie’s wardrobe. There are even some wallet-friendly lookalikes that you can buy, like, right now.

Below, shop Barbie-style Birkenstock sandals and dupes.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Barbie had this in her shoe cabinet too. This candy pink alternative boasts suede insoles and a cork footbed for added comfort. The cherry on top: free delivery to Singapore if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Non-members can sign up for a free 30-day trial and still enjoy free delivery.

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort in Pink Vegan Suede, from $48. Buy it on Amazon

Arizona Vegan Birkibuc Sandals in Light Rose

In a similar shade of pink and with silver buckles, albeit smaller ones, this pair of Birkenstocks made of a synthetic material is available on Birkenstock’s US website. Shipping is only available within the US — to ship to Singapore, you’ll have to go through a third-party forwarder.

Arizona Vegan Sandals in Light Rose, US$82.50 (S$110). Available on Birkenstock.com/us.

Birkenstock Arizona Nubuck Sandals in pink

This dusty rose version is a more muted take on Barbie’s on-screen slides.

Birkenstock Arizona Nubuck Sandals in pink, $166. Available on Net-A-Porter.com.

For a more fun, playful vibe, go for this light-as-air candy pink pair that’s waterproof and washable. Great for casual days out or a beach holiday.

H2K Women's Lightweight Comfort Slides Adjustable Double Buckle Platform Sandals in Dusty Rose, $22.82. Buy it on Amazon

Arizona Synthetics Sandals in Light Rose with Floral Printed Footbed

At first blush, it looks like a close substitute for the version on the big screen, though this has added paisley floral prints on the footbed for added flower power.

Arizona Synthetics Sandals in Light Rose with Floral Printed Footbed, $189, from Zalora

If you were more drawn to the pair that Weird Barbie brandished — or neutral colours in general — here’s the Arizona in a colourway that would go with many outfits.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals in Stone, $104.93. Buy it on Amazon

If you’re ready to hop on the Birkenstock train, but aren’t ready for going wild with colours yet, consider this versatile all-white option. And at $43.71, it’s the cheapest price we’ve come across for this pair of sandals too.

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Eva Mules in white, $43.71. Buy it on Amazon

Barbie would approve of the fuschia tones and the chic cross strap design.

Birkenstock Womens Siena Sandal in Purple Orchid, $309.88. Buy it on Amazon

Rex Double Buckle Slide in washed pink micro

A more wallet-friendly option to Birkenstock’s dusty rose Arizona sandals for those who want to dip their toes into the trend without splashing out too much cash.

Rex Double Buckle Slide in washed pink micro, $29.99. Available at Rubi