Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and other stars love this affordable ‘Bum Bum Cream’ (that’s not just for the derrière) — here’s where to get it from S$35

’Tis the season for beach vacations, and one of the celebs who’s enjoying the sun, sand and sea is Dua Lipa. The ‘Dance the Night’ hitmaker, who you may recognise from her recent turn as Mermaid Barbie in the Barbie movie, not only posted some snaps from her holiday, she also shared her summer beauty must-haves on her website Service95.

Among the items is the Brazilian beauty brand Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (pronounced ‘Boom Boom’ Cream). Despite what its moniker suggests, the viral product and celeb fave is a body moisturiser. In fact, Dua calls it “a nourishing, firming lotion you can use all over”.

Selena Gomez uses it as part of her morning routine (in between an eye mask, face mist and lip moisturiser) as well as her nighttime skincare ritual too, while Shawn Mendes once called it the “best-smelling stuff on earth” in a Snapchat (yes, that's how long he's been using it), saying that he “[doesn’t] use it on [his] bum, hands only”.