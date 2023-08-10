Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and other stars love this affordable ‘Bum Bum Cream’ (that’s not just for the derrière) — here’s where to get it from S$35
Contrary to its moniker, the cult favourite moisturiser can be used on more than just your tush.
’Tis the season for beach vacations, and one of the celebs who’s enjoying the sun, sand and sea is Dua Lipa. The ‘Dance the Night’ hitmaker, who you may recognise from her recent turn as Mermaid Barbie in the Barbie movie, not only posted some snaps from her holiday, she also shared her summer beauty must-haves on her website Service95.
Among the items is the Brazilian beauty brand Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (pronounced ‘Boom Boom’ Cream). Despite what its moniker suggests, the viral product and celeb fave is a body moisturiser. In fact, Dua calls it “a nourishing, firming lotion you can use all over”.
Selena Gomez uses it as part of her morning routine (in between an eye mask, face mist and lip moisturiser) as well as her nighttime skincare ritual too, while Shawn Mendes once called it the “best-smelling stuff on earth” in a Snapchat (yes, that's how long he's been using it), saying that he “[doesn’t] use it on [his] bum, hands only”.
What’s the big deal, you ask? The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, brimming with skin-loving ingredients, does more than leave the skin silky smooth. Packed with an extract from a caffeine-rich berry, it purportedly visibly smoothens and tightens skin as well, so you can use it on your tush, thighs and even tummy as well.
Celebs and reviewers alike have also raved about the product’s dreamy scent, which is a blend of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla. “It smells amazing. It’s like I’m on the beach,” declared Hailey Bieber, who's been a fan since 2016, in a Refinery29 interview. The cult classic has a whopping 37,000 reviews on Amazon, calling it a “superstar product”, and one even stated that “it is fast-absorbing and the smell lasts all day”.
The best part? The product doesn’t cost a fortune.
Where to buy Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream in Singapore
The product is available on Amazon from $19.50 for a 25ml tub, $39.99 for a 75ml tub, and $58.69 for the larger 240ml tub.
Locally, it retails at Sephora for $35 (75ml) and $77 (240ml) in-store and at Sephora.sg. Buying it at Sephora will save you some money if you’re looking to try it out with a smaller quantity, while if you’re stocking up in bulk with the 240ml jar, buying it on Amazon will give you more bang for your buck.
