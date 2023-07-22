Shawn Thia let fiancée Xenia Tan leash him and walk in public to assure their rescue dog that the leash is not scary

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

If you follow local celeb couple Shawn Thia, 27, and Xenia Tan, 29, on Instagram, you might have already seen snippets of their daily life with their adorable pup, Aiko.

Earlier this month, Shawn posted a touching Instagram reel of Aiko, which included a clip of the very first time they picked her up, and moments of them pampering her over the past year.

“Impulsive decision to adopt Aiko but turns out to be one of the best decisions we ever made!!! We’re so blessed & grateful to see how one year of love can change a broken dog into a floofy ball,” wrote Shawn in his caption.

From celebrating birthdays, to going out on adventures and getting all the belly rubs she could want, Aiko definitely looked to be very, very loved.

After watching the reel that made us collectively go “aww”, 8days.sg reached out to Shawn earlier this week (July 18) to find out more about Aiko’s adoption journey.

It was early last year when Shawn and Xenia got connected to a dog rescuer through a friend.

They weren’t given much information about Aiko prior to seeing her. All they knew was that there was “a dog, between three to five years old” that was up for adoption because “the breeder was done with her”.

“For us it was kinda like… let’s just head down to have a look. Just a look,” said Shawn.

The couple drove down to Sungei Tengah the next day, and upon seeing her, Shawn recalled turning to Xenia, saying: “This dog is not going back inside the cage today. She’s coming home with us.”

And so she did, in a move that Shawn excitedly described as “the best decision ever”.