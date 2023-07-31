'She looks great for someone who is almost 60': Netizens defend Vivian Chow, 55, after she gets age-shamed

Hong Kong singer-actress Vivian Chow is known for her beauty and squeaky-clean image. The star, who turns 56 in November, has also been dubbed an “eternal goddess” by fans who are often in awe of her youthful good looks.

This was not one of those times.



Vivian recently attended a press event as an ambassador for a health supplement. While she recieved many compliments from her followers following the release of the official pics, the same could not be said when the un-retouched photos were shared online.



Netizens felt that Vivian had more wrinkles and her skin was not as glowy.

The netizen who posted the un-retouched images compared her to 68-year-old Hong Kong actress Angie Chiu, saying that Vivian “could not hold a candle” to the older star.

Thankfully, many have spoken up for her, saying that she still looks great for someone in their 50s.

“She looks great for someone who is pushing 60,” wrote one netizen.

Others also asked the original poster to “wait until they turn 50 to see how great they would look then”.

Another netizen concurred: “If I looked as good as Vivian at her age, I would be laughing in my sleep.”

An unedited photo of Vivian from the event Photos: Weibo