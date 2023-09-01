Show Luo's posh penthouse now has a golf putting green

It’s no secret that Show Luo, 44, enjoys the finer things in life. Just check out these stories about his penchant for designer wear and not-so-humble abode, which boasts panoramic views of Taipei.

Judging from his recent Instagram posts, it seems his swanky bachelor pad, a NT$270mil (S$12.9mil) penthouse in Neihu, has been given a cool upgrade: a putting green.

Earlier this week, Show shared snaps of himself hitting a few balls, with the caption: “Practicing putting at home.”

Fans were impressed with the indoor putting green, with many wondering how huge is his home to be able to accommodate a miniature golf course.

“This is so OTT. You can even play golf at home,” wrote one netizen, while another said: “I need a place like this too.”

Some also joked that this would be a great spot for Show’s pet pooch Yuki to do its business.

It’s a dream home for golf enthusiasts

This is not the first time Show has impressed netizens with his home.

Last year, he shared pics of his massive his living room and spacious walk-in wardrobe.

Lined with walls of designer bags, sneakers and clothes, it looks more like a luxury boutique.

We'd think twice about letting Yuki near those Birkins, though

He even has a space dedicated to his limited edition Bearbrick collection.

Beary cool

His very own rooftop bar

The apartment, which reportedly takes up two units on the 17th floor, also has a rooftop chill area where he and Yuki would occasionally hang out.

He had wanted to build an open-air swimming pool at the space but was ordered to demolish it as it was against building regulations.

Photos: Show Luo/Instagram