This is the ‘Sing China’ director who allegedly bullied Coco Lee, said to come from influential family

Days after a voice recording of late singer Coco Lee claiming that she was bullied on Chinese reality singing show Sing! China, netizens have unearthed the identity of the main culprit behind the mistreatment that Coco complained of.

Netizens believe that it is a female assistant director named Liu Li, who is said to come from an influential family with connections in the industry.

A number of them then went on to leave comments on Liu Li’s socials, questioning if she was indeed the person who had mistreated Coco.

According to reports, Liu Li responded sarcastically to a netizen, appearing to have no remorse for her actions.

The netizen had written: "Did you really behave this way to Coco? She was such a pure and righteous person, it’s really such a pity [that she’s no longer around]”.

Liu Li is said to have replied: “It’s indeed a pity, who asked her to hinder the work of us ordinary workers, there was no [other] option”.

Is this really Liu Li's second Douyin account?

It was reported that though Liu Li was merely the assistant director of Sing! China, the main director often deferred to her when making important decisions.

Netizens also discovered that Liu Li is a shareholder of Canxing Media, which produces Sing! China.



Some netizens also speculated that Liu Li’s grandfather might’ve been the first CEO of a Shanghai production studio, believed to be Canxing Media.

“She’s a third-generation heir from a rich and influential family, she’s not someone us ordinary people can touch,” one netizen wrote.

However, it seems like there might have been some repercussions meted out already. Reports claim that Liu Li’s account has been suspended. However, a screenshot believed to be of Liu Li’s second Douyin account has been making the rounds online.

In the screenshot, Liu Li writes: “My main account has been suspended after you guys floodedit. I’ve been made to take a leave of absence [from work]. I’m already in the farflung regions of northwest China, what else do you want?”.

This video of Coco's disagreement with the director of Sing! China is not new.

It was reported that Coco, who famously had an outburst against the unfair scoring of contestants on the show, was told to leave the set after tensions escalated.

In the recently released voice recording, Coco reportedly complained that the director’s aides threatened her, with one even grabbing her shirt and trying to pull her out. The late singer was a coach on the 2022 season of Sing! China.

Coco also shared that she was told off by an unnamed director for eating a banana, after filming dragged on for eight hours with no food provided.

She added that when she was recording a performance for the show, she requested to have her duet partner beside her to support her, as she couldn’t stand for too long. Coco had injured her leg at that time.

Coco and her mentee, Wang Zepeng.

The director allegedly agreed, only to move Coco’s duet partner away at the last minute, leaving the injured Coco to stand alone on stage in seven-inch heels. In the voice recording, Coco hinted that she collapsed on stage due to this.

Coco’s duet partner, Chinese singer Wang Zepeng, has broken his silence on this issue, sharing that he was unaware of Coco’s injury, and that the stage directors had asked him to perform with his back to Coco. He also confirmed that he turned around after the song ended, only to see Coco sitting on the ground after falling.

In a series of voice messages Zepeng shared from his conversation with Coco, Coco can be heard saying that the director “sabotaged” her and that she has “never seen such a vicious director in [my] 28 years as a singer.”

