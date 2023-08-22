Sing! China judge Wilber Pan’s chair swivels by itself, raising more accusations that show is rigged

After late pop diva Coco Lee accused a director of Chinese singing competition Sing! China of bullying and mistreating her, the show has come under fire for its shady backstage tactics and for manipulating the competition.

In the past, mentor-judges pick contestants they want on their teams via a blind audition. If the mentors like what they hear, they press a button and their chair turns around to face the singer they selected.

However, in the eighth and latest season, contestants can decide if they want a blind or open audition, where they will face the judges throughout their performance.



If the mentor feels that the contestant isn't suitable, they press a button to turn their chair away from the stage.

Yomodo Band went for an open audition

In the fourth episode which aired Aug 18, girl group Yomodo Band opted for an open audition.

However, three minutes into their song ‘Love Myself’, mentor Wilber Pan’s seat suddenly swiveled around, effectively "rejecting" the band.

The Taiwanese singer, who just a moment ago was seen bopping to the music, appeared visibly startled, mouthing the word "What".

Sharp-eyed netizens accused producers of manipulating the show, saying that Wilber did not press the button to turn his chair as he had his hands on his lap.

There were comments like "Wilber Pan himself did not expect this," "He was set up by the chair", and "This is truly a blatant conspiracy".

Some also jokingly attributed the "ghostly" events to the Hungry Ghost Festival.

There have been calls to boycott the singing competition after a voice recording of late singer Coco Lee claiming that she was bullied on the show went viral recently.

In the clip, Coco claimed she was bullied on the show after she spoke out on the unfairness of the judging system.

