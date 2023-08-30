Singapore cosplayer Rurusama is used to body shaming comments but some leave her 'crying at home for 2 hours'
The 24-year-old TikTok star shared on an episode of Mediacorp mental health podcast R U Okay? that all she needs is a good cry before it’s back to business for her.
If you’re on TikTok, it’s hard not to have come across a video from local content creator and cosplayer Rurusama.
The 24-year-old, who started out as a hobbyist cosplayer in 2018, commands a strong following online, with 900,000 followers on Instagram, and 1.3 million on TikTok.
Speaking to Class 95 DJ Jean Danker on the latest episode of podcast R U Okay?, Rurusama shared that she started cosplaying simply because she really wanted to become an anime character.
“I enjoy anime, that’s why I enjoy doing cosplay as well ‘cos I like make-up. What better way than to spend all of my money on cosplay and makeup to be a 2D character,” Rurusama said.
It isn’t a stretch to say that Rurusama’s claim to fame is that she’s pretty darn gorgeous.
From turning out elaborately crafted cosplays and photoshoots, to videos of her dancing, attending events and strutting her stuff in public, it’s hard to imagine her as someone who will allow hateful comments to bring her down.
Though she shared previously that these comments are like water off a duck’s back for her, there are days where the comments will get to her.
Why the hate?
“I think the biggest thing about social media is that you’re putting yourself on a platform where people are open to criticise, even though… I wouldn’t say they have no right to, but they shouldn’t be, she says.
“If you’re a girl on the internet, some people will definitely comment on your looks, your body, how your feet look like. There’s a lot of oddly specific comments,” Rurusama said, adding: “On days that I’m not feeling that great, it would probably affect me, quite badly.”
She went on to reveal that she finds it hard to talk about these topics online, particularly ‘cos her audience is mostly comprised of men.
“I’m not saying all men [do this], but when I say stuff like this, it becomes like I’m trying to attack a gender when I’m not,” she said.
“I try not to address it, but when I don’t address it or I don’t rant to someone, or I just keep it inside, I explode. So I just end up crying at home for like two hours, and then I’m like: ‘Okay, time to make some TikToks again, for the same people who just destroyed me two hours ago,’” Rurusama said, with a self-deprecating laugh.
But thankfully, she’s managed to find a couple of coping mechanisms that help her through this, with the guest psychologist for this week’s episode, Jeanie Chu, Deputy Lead, Wellbeing Specialist Partner at National University of Singapore, chiming in to share her approval.
Rurusama with Jean and Jeanie.
Apart from letting all these emotions out through a good crying sesh, Rurusama shared that she uses dance as a form of escape too, especially when people comment on her body.
Rurusama shared that she prefers going for heels classes, where dancers learn a dance routine in high heels, or girl style classes, a form of street dance that incorporates more feminine and fierce moves.
“I think every woman needs that, to tap into your kind of sexy energy,” she said, adding: “I feel like a lot of girls get empowered from seeing other girls doing confident things.”
