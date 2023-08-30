Singapore cosplayer Rurusama is used to body shaming comments but some leave her 'crying at home for 2 hours'

She went on to reveal that she finds it hard to talk about these topics online, particularly ‘cos her audience is mostly comprised of men.

“I’m not saying all men [do this], but when I say stuff like this, it becomes like I’m trying to attack a gender when I’m not,” she said.

“I try not to address it, but when I don’t address it or I don’t rant to someone, or I just keep it inside, I explode. So I just end up crying at home for like two hours, and then I’m like: ‘Okay, time to make some TikToks again, for the same people who just destroyed me two hours ago,’” Rurusama said, with a self-deprecating laugh.

But thankfully, she’s managed to find a couple of coping mechanisms that help her through this, with the guest psychologist for this week’s episode, Jeanie Chu, Deputy Lead, Wellbeing Specialist Partner at National University of Singapore, chiming in to share her approval.

Rurusama with Jean and Jeanie.

Apart from letting all these emotions out through a good crying sesh, Rurusama shared that she uses dance as a form of escape too, especially when people comment on her body.

Rurusama shared that she prefers going for heels classes, where dancers learn a dance routine in high heels, or girl style classes, a form of street dance that incorporates more feminine and fierce moves.

“I think every woman needs that, to tap into your kind of sexy energy,” she said, adding: “I feel like a lot of girls get empowered from seeing other girls doing confident things.”