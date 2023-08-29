Singaporean footballer Irfan Fandi, son of Fandi Ahmad, is dating Miss Universe Thailand 2023

Earlier this month, Thai-Danish model Anntonia Porsild, 26, was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023.

Anntonia, who was also Miss Supranational Thailand 2019, has almost 500K followers on Instagram.

She is also dating Singaporean footballer, Irfan Fandi.



The 26-year-old is the son of local football legend, Fandi Ahmad, and has been playing for Thai club, BG Pathum United since 2019.

Photos of the couple, including one of Anntonia at Irfan’s football game, were shared on several pages, with Irfan named as the beauty queen’s boyfriend.

However, the pictures, which were originally from Anntonia’s IG, have been deleted, with some netizens suggesting that she removed them from her page "for privacy".

Scroll down to see more pics of this absolutely gorgeous couple.

Irfan and AnntoniaPicture perfect Photos: Anntonia Porsild/ Instagram, the.zanith/ Instagram, Pageanthology 101/ Facebook