'Singapore's first German pretzel bakery' has cute hybrid pretzel-croissants and stuffed bagels

“Singapore’s first German speciality pretzel bakery”, Park Bäckerei, will be opening at Icon Village in Tanjong Pagar mid August. The bakery-cum-cafe specialises in authentic German pretzels amongst other lye-baked goods beloved in Germany, like stuffed bagels and laugen-sandwiches (lye roll sandwiches) for dining in.

Park Bäckerei is opened by German Dennis von Berlepsch, and his Malaysian wife, Jane Lee Richard. The couple, now Singaporean PRs, met in Singapore before relocating to Hong Kong for three years for Dennis’s job. They first sold their breads to friends and neighbours in HK, before moving back to Singapore in 2022 and starting their home-based business here. The Tanjong Pagar outlet will mark the bakery’s first physical store.

While the duo devote all their time to Park Bäckerei now, Dennis used to work as a Director of Commercial Excellence while Jane flew the skies as a flight attendant for Singapore Airlines. According to their PR rep, the couple decided to pursue baking full-time as “the demand for their bakes exceeded their expectations” when they were a home-based biz, and so they decided to make Park Bäckerei their full-time gig.

The self-taught Jane does most of the baking, while Dennis assists.

Handcrafted German pretzels baked on-site daily

The golden-brown laugen pretzels are handcrafted and baked on-site daily, with a recipe that Dennis and Jane took about three years to perfect. These German ones feature “skinnier ‘ends’ and a plump ‘belly’”.

Fun creations like Caramel Hedgehog Buns, $8.80 for two pcs

While their signature bake is the pretzel, the bakehouse also sells quirky goods like a hedgehog-shaped Karamel Igel buns (German for Caramel Hedgehog Buns), featuring soft laugen bread stuffed with salted caramel fudge and shaped like the cute animal.

Laugen-Croissant

Described on the bakery’s IG account as a “marriage of pretzels and French pastry”, the Laugen-Croissant features pretzel dough shaped and baked like a croissant. Is it better than the real thing? We’ll have to try it and deliver our verdict.

Stuffed apple bagels, anyone?

Other fresh bakes to look forward to include assorted stuffed bagels, including a smoked salmon and goat cheese bagel, jalapeño cheddar bagel and speculoos apple bagel.

The details

Park Bäckerei opens mid August at #01-41 Icon Village, 12 Gopeng St, S078877. More info via their website and Instagram.

Photos: Park Bäckerei/Facebook, Park Bäckerei/Instagram

