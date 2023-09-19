Logo
Sister of Blackpink’s Jisoo is an ex-flight attendant and just as pretty as the K-pop star
Netizens say she can be an idol as well. And we totally agree.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
After spending the past year performing all over the world, K-pop girl group Blackpink closed out their tour with two concerts in Seoul last weekend.

The two encore shows, which took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome on Sep 16 and 17, were watched by over 35K fans, including some of their celeb pals, like Roh Yoon Seo, Gong Hyo Jin, and Taeyang.

Of course, the quartet’s families were also there.

After the concert, Jisoo’s older sister, Kim Jiyoon, took to Instagram to share a photo with her superstar sibling backstage. 

Jiyoon and Jisoo posed with the same flower props that were used in the music video for the latter’s inescapable earworm ‘Flower’.

Jiyoon also dedicated a sweet message to her sister, writing how happy she is to have witnessed Jisoo’s performance in person.

Netizens were blown away by how pretty Jiyoon is, with many saying that she's pretty enough to be an idol herself.

"What a good looking family" and “They really have superior genes” were the common consensus in the comments. 

While Jiyoon didn't get to snap pictures with all four members, she did get one with Lisa (see below).

According to reports, Jiyoon used to be a flight attendant, but resigned after giving birth to her first child. She is now a mum of two, and an influencer and freelance model.

Photos: Jiyyoon_s2/ Instagram

