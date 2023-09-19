Sister of Blackpink’s Jisoo is an ex-flight attendant and just as pretty as the K-pop star

After spending the past year performing all over the world, K-pop girl group Blackpink closed out their tour with two concerts in Seoul last weekend.

The two encore shows, which took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome on Sep 16 and 17, were watched by over 35K fans, including some of their celeb pals, like Roh Yoon Seo, Gong Hyo Jin, and Taeyang.

Of course, the quartet’s families were also there.

After the concert, Jisoo’s older sister, Kim Jiyoon, took to Instagram to share a photo with her superstar sibling backstage.