Sleep review: Lee Sun-Kyun, Jung Yu-Mi battle nocturnal terror in thriller that will keep you awake
Plus: A 100-word review of Expend4bles.
Sleep (NC16)
Starring Lee Sun-Kyun, Jung Yu-Mi
Directed by Jason Yu
Sleep: Lee Sun-Kyun and Jung Yu-Mi can’t decide what to watch on Netflix.
Lee Sun-Kyun, the Parasite actor with the deep and soothing voice, stars in this thriller that centres around sleep or lack thereof. The promising feature debut from Yu, who was Boon Joon-Ho’s assistant director on Okja, doesn’t waste any time in setting up the creepy tale with Soo-Jin (Jung) waking up one night to find her husband Hyun-Su (Lee) sleep-talking (“Someone’s inside”). The couple make nothing of it at first, chalking it up to stress (job insecurity, a new baby on the way). But when things get weirder and more terrifying — nasty late-night snacking, a missing dog and a ‘Here’s Johnny’-esque moment — Soo-Jin is forced to consider another possible cause for the parasomnia (psst, it’s the supernatural kind). Or is missing out on quality shut-eye flipping her out? The big reveal — involving a certain power tool — is bonkers. Just remember: next time you wake up with scratches, be wary, very wary. (3.5/5 stars) out in cinemas
Expend4bles (NC16)
Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia
Directed by Scott Waugh
Expend4bles: (from left) Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Jacob Scipio and Andy Garcia are ready to boogie on line-dancing night.
Expend4bles (NC16)
Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture
Directed by Scott Waugh
Old blood meets new blood, says the tagline. But what’s the point if the engine is shot? Not even new cast members — including Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, 50 Cent, and, er, Megan Fox (Ronda Rousey didn’t return the call?) — can reverse the laws of diminishing returns. Then again, you don’t come to an Expendables movie for greatness but some good old-school ’80s mayhem. The formula worked the first time but now it’s a bit long in the tooth. The actors look like they’re there for the paychecks while the bang-bang and boom-boom fail to generate any genuine excitement. Truly expendable. (2/5 stars) out in cinemas
Photos: Golden Village, Warner Bros Discovery
Related topicsMovie Reviews sleep Lee Sun-Kyun Jung Yu-Mi Korean movies Expend4bles Sylvester Stallone Jason Statham
Read more of the latest in