Sleep review: Lee Sun-Kyun, Jung Yu-Mi battle nocturnal terror in thriller that will keep you awake

Sleep (NC16)

Starring Lee Sun-Kyun, Jung Yu-Mi

Directed by Jason Yu

Sleep: Lee Sun-Kyun and Jung Yu-Mi can’t decide what to watch on Netflix.

Lee Sun-Kyun, the Parasite actor with the deep and soothing voice, stars in this thriller that centres around sleep or lack thereof. The promising feature debut from Yu, who was Boon Joon-Ho’s assistant director on Okja, doesn’t waste any time in setting up the creepy tale with Soo-Jin (Jung) waking up one night to find her husband Hyun-Su (Lee) sleep-talking (“Someone’s inside”). The couple make nothing of it at first, chalking it up to stress (job insecurity, a new baby on the way). But when things get weirder and more terrifying — nasty late-night snacking, a missing dog and a ‘Here’s Johnny’-esque moment — Soo-Jin is forced to consider another possible cause for the parasomnia (psst, it’s the supernatural kind). Or is missing out on quality shut-eye flipping her out? The big reveal — involving a certain power tool — is bonkers. Just remember: next time you wake up with scratches, be wary, very wary. (3.5/5 stars) out in cinemas