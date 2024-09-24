Logo
SM Lee Hsien Loong & Ho Ching Seen Visiting Great World City Indoor Playground With 2 Kids
He may be one of Singapore’s most iconic leaders, but he’s a doting grandfather too.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published September 24, 2024
Updated September 25, 2024
How often can one say they’ve run into Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 72, in public, aside from the times he’s been on community visits?

A Xiao Hong Shu user, Wang Wang Qian Zong (旺旺钱总), was recently at Great World City when he spotted SM Lee out and about with his wife Ho Ching and two little girls, presumably their grandkids.

It probably wasn’t that hard to notice them amidst the crowd. All four were dressed in red, with the two little girls in matchy red plaid dresses. You also wouldn't be able to miss their entourage of at least five bodyguards.

In the clip posted by Wang Wang Qian Zong, titled “Ran into Singapore’s First Family at GWC”, SM Lee and Ho Ching could be seen holding the hands of the girls as they went up an escalator.

They then headed into Amazonia Singapore, an arctic-themed indoor kids playground.

He may be one of Singapore’s most iconic leaders, but on that day, SM Lee was just like any other doting grandfather, taking the little ones out for a day of fun.

“He looks so blissful taking care of his grandkids now,” wrote one netizen, while another quipped: “I don’t think many men can pull off a bright red shirt as well as he does.”

Another netizen suggested that one of the girls is probably the child of SM Lee’s daughter. He has a son and a daughter from his first marriage, and two sons with Ho Ching.

A couple of netizens have also said that of late, SM Lee has been seen in public with his grandkids. “I recently brought my child on an outing to Chinatown and we ran into SM Lee, who was there with his grandchild too. We took a photo together, and he was very friendly," shared one such netizen.

After stepping down as Prime Minister and handing the reins over to PM Lawrence Wong, SM Lee continues to serve as an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC and has it on record that he’s “not stopping work”.

It also looks like he now has more time to spend with his family, and what's more important than that? 

Photos: 旺旺钱总/ Xiao Hong Shu

