'Social butterfly vs social anxiety': Andy Lau, Tony Leung's behaviour at recent event couldn't be more different

It's no secret that Tony Leung, 61, is socially awkward.

A recent video of Tony with Andy Lau, also 61, encapsulates why people call the actor the "King of Social Anxiety".

On Monday (Jul 10), a fan account of Andy shared on Instagram a video of the Heavenly King with Tony at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART).



"Years after the rooftop scene," read the video's caption, an obvious reference to the iconic “I'm sorry, I'm a police" scene from Andy and Tony's 2002 movie Infernal Affairs.

While fans were thrilled to see the stars reunited again, one also couldn't help but notice how differently Tony and Andy were behaving at the event.

Andy can be seen enthusiastically interacting with the other guests, while Tony just sat there quietly, his hands firmly holding on to a bottle of water.

A netizen aptly surmised the video as the "perfect contrast between a social butterfly and someone with social anxiety".

"Why does Tony Leung always look like he's lost and doesn't know where he is?," quipped another netizen.

Watch the full video of Andy and Tony below: