Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

'Social butterfly vs social anxiety': Andy Lau, Tony Leung's behaviour at recent event couldn't be more different
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Social butterfly vs social anxiety': Andy Lau, Tony Leung's behaviour at recent event couldn't be more different

What an astute observation.

'Social butterfly vs social anxiety': Andy Lau, Tony Leung's behaviour at recent event couldn't be more different
By Jiamun Koh
Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

It's no secret that Tony Leung, 61, is socially awkward

A recent video of Tony with Andy Lau, also 61, encapsulates why people call the actor the "King of Social Anxiety". 

On Monday (Jul 10), a fan account of Andy shared on Instagram a video of the Heavenly King with Tony at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART).

"Years after the rooftop scene," read the video's caption, an obvious reference to the iconic “I'm sorry, I'm a police" scene from Andy and Tony's 2002 movie Infernal Affairs.

While fans were thrilled to see the stars reunited again, one also couldn't help but notice how differently Tony and Andy were behaving at the event. 

Andy can be seen enthusiastically interacting with the other guests, while Tony just sat there quietly, his hands firmly holding on to a bottle of water.

A netizen aptly surmised the video as the "perfect contrast between a social butterfly and someone with social anxiety".

"Why does Tony Leung always look like he's lost and doesn't know where he is?," quipped another netizen.

Watch the full video of Andy and Tony below:

Tony looks like he's thinking: "If I don't move, nobody will see and talk to me". Photos: andylauox/Instagram

Related topics

Tony Leung Andy Lau

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.