Son Ye Jin accidentally reveals 7-month-old son’s face pic, which is her phone's wallpaper

After seven months and a couple of fake pics, we finally have a glimpse of Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s son.

Ye Jin, 41, accidentally revealed the boy’s face while greeting fans and media at Seoul’s Incheon Airport last week.

The actress had just touched down from Paris, where she attended Valentino’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

As Ye Jin made her way out of the airport, she waved her mobile phone to cameras, inadvertently showing off her screen wallpaper, which is believed to be a photo of her son.

The little one is very chubby

Though the close-up pic isn’t very clear, you can see that the baby is very chubby and adorable.

We hope he grows up to be as good looking as his parents

Hyun Bin and Ye Jin tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed their son, nicknamed “Little Sweet Bean”, last November.



The couple are fiercely private and have only shared a picture of his feet when he was born.

Photos: Son Ye Jin/Instagram, Kbizoom