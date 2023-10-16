Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders are picture perfect at his younger sister’s wedding

Korean heartthrob Song Joong Ki, 38, and British former actress Katy Louise Saunders, 39, tied the knot earlier this year, and in June, welcomed their first child, a son.

Joong Ki has been promoting his new movie Hopeless in Korea, while Katy stayed in Rome, her hometown, where she gave birth to their son.



Needless to say, recent sightings of the couple in the same frame have been few and far between.

It's why many were delighted to see the actor and his wife reunited at his younger sister Song Seul Ki’s wedding this past weekend.

It was reported that Katy had specially flown in from Rome to celebrate the happy occasion with the Songs, and that the guests simply could not stop gawking at the good-looking pair the second they arrived at the wedding.

Despite being swamped by eager selfie seekers, Joong Ki remained by Katy’s side, wrapping his arm around her waist to keep her close.



Even when they were hanging around others, Joong Ki kept his eyes locked on Katy, who had a blissful smile the whole time.

A very good looking pair

Pictures of Joong Ki and Katy were later shared online, making many swoon with envy.

“They look so good together,” was the common consensus among netizens.

Many others also gushed over Katy’s beauty, with one remarking how “she looks more like a star” than her famous husband.