“Sorry, but who is she?”: Bosco Wong, 42, on rumours that he is married to 25-year-old Chinese actress Wan Zilin

Yesterday (Oct 9), the internet went into a frenzy after a netizen’s post about Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong, 42.

The netizen claimed she heard from “a friend who works in showbiz” that Bosco is married to Chinese actress Wan Zilin (万籽麟), 25.



Zilin is best known for her appearance in the fifth season of rom-com series, Ipartment.

On top of that, the netizen also claimed the couple already has a son.

Some netizens brought up a video of Bosco from earlier this year to further back up the rumour. The actor, who recently launched a series of cooking videos, was seen sharing a recipe for chive dumplings.

Back then, netizens already formed suspicions that Bosco could have been dating someone from the northern region of China, as chive dumplings are a common delicacy in the area.

Well, it just happens that Zilin’s hometown is in the northern province of Shandong, and it didn’t take much for netizens to assume he had made the dumplings for her.

Many others were surprised that Bosco and Zilin were even acquainted, with some saying they would never have imagined the unlikely coupling of the two stars.

As it turns out… Bosco really has no idea who Zilin is.

Yes, they look great, but no, they are not a couple

Yesterday morning (Oct 10), the actor swiftly debunked the rumours with this one sentence.

“This is so funny. Sorry, but who is she?” he said, when Hong Kong media asked him about the rumours.

“Maybe the [netizen] made a typo, or perhaps I share the same name with [another guy],” he added.

Zilin, too, took to Weibo to shut down the rumours.



“I’m not acquainted with Mr Wong. I think it’s ridiculous,” read her post.

She continued in her comments section: “You can say anything you want these days, and yet it still makes the top searches?”

Zilin, however, did not address a separate rumour which claimed she is not married to Bosco, but to a B-list musician.

Netizens got a good laugh at how the fake news was blown up, with many saying they “didn’t believe the initial rumours anyway”.

Photos: Weibo, Sinchew News