'Spending S$5,800 to see the back of Yao Ming’s head': Netizens pity spectators who sat behind the 2.29m-tall NBA legend at a Nets game
Maybe they guilted him into doing a wefie?

By Ainslyn Lim
Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
NBA legend Yao Ming, 43, was at the Barclays Center earlier this week (Oct 25) to watch the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. As usual, the 2.29m-tall mountain of a man towered over everyone else as he sat crossed-legged in his courtside seat.

We’re certain Yao Ming was presented with a spectacular view of the court. The spectators seated directly behind him? Not so much.

It didn’t take long for pictures of the sports star to go viral online, with many expressing their sympathy towards those in the second row, for their line of sight was likely obscured by one Yao Ming-sized head.

“Sitting behind Yao Ming has to be brutal,” read a popular tweet. 

Thanks to a curious netizen who looked up the price for second-row seats to the game, we now know the two people behind Yao Ming paid a whopping total of US$4235 (S$5809) for their tickets.

“Imagine spending $4,235 to see the back of Yao Ming’s head,” they wrote.

Another netizen jokingly called for the woman in the second row to be “given a booster seat”.

NBA fans had a field day on Twitter, laughing (and pitying) those who bought “obstructed view seats”. But hey, at least they got to be up close with one prolific basketballer that night.

This was the pair sitting behind Yao Ming, and honestly? They didn't look like they were having a bad time.
Photos: BusterScher/ Twitter, 霍嫂说/ Weibo, 篮球热点 / Weibo

