S’pore cafe serves viral thick ‘orh nee toast’ with yam paste, pork floss and butter slab
Something different from your usual kaya butter toast.

By Yip Jieying
Published September 18, 2024
Updated September 19, 2024
Singaporeans love their kaya butter toast, but how about orh nee toast?

A local cafe put their own spin on the national breakfast, slathering the local staple toast with yam paste instead of eggy coconut jam.

There’s a whole orh nee toast series

Located at one-north MRT station (right outside the station’s gantries), the no-frills Suu Kee Coffee cafe serves hearty toast sets, beverages and hot food from 7.30am, Mondays to Fridays. What caught our eye was its currently TikTok-viral Orh Nee Series menu, which offers a selection of orh nee toast with different flavour combinations, like Orh Nee Butter ($3.80 a la carte), Orh Nee Pork Floss ($4.20 a la carte) and The OG Orh Nee ($3.50 a la carte) with coconut cream.

Oozy orh nee

8days.sg ordered an Orh Nee Butter toast set to try, along with an a la carte portion of OG Orh Nee toast. The well-grilled bread came with a generous slab of cold butter and a layer of lavender-hued yam paste that was a little too sweet, with too much coconut cream and the yam flavour was too faint. If you are expecting wedding dinner banquet orh nee, well, this is not quite the traditional Teochew yam paste, but a mod, lighter, prettier version.

“It doesn’t ooze like what we see on TikTok leh,” our colleague whispered, disappointed. Well, you will have to lightly squeeze the toast to get that viral ooze — it does make for a special, cheery breakfast that’s a refreshing change from the usual kaya butter toast combo.

Dip it in soft-boiled egg

The orh nee butter toast also goes well with the golden-yolked soft-boiled eggs.

Suu Kee Coffee is at #B2-03 one-north MRT Station, 9 Ayer Rajah Ave, S138647. Open Mon-Thu 7.30am-5.30pm, 7.30am-4.30pm. Facebook, Instagram

Photos: Pyron Tan/ Yip Jieying

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

