Stefanie Sun becomes biggest draw at Bottega show; busy signing autographs for fellow guests

Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta held a fashion show in Beijing recently, but the biggest draw wasn’t the clothes or bags on the runway.



Rather, it was our local pop diva Stefanie Sun, 45.

Admittedly, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Stef at an event, and the reception she received was reportedly overwhelming.

Dressed in an eye-catching blue pantsuit, Stefanie was swamped with autograph and photo requests from her fellow guests, which made up the who's who of the entertaiment and fashion scene.

Stefanie was seated next to Angelababy and Jing Boran, both of whom didn't recieve a reception as warm as our dear Stef's.

A fellow show attendee shared a picture of Stefanie balancing a piece of paper on her bag to sign an autograph.

In their account, they revealed that Stefanie was by far the busiest star that day, with fellow celebs ‘chasing’ after the singer to ask for autographs and take photos together.



But hey, no judgement at all. If it were us, we’d totally be doing the same too.

Who wouldn't want to get an autograph or picture together with Stef?

Photos: Stefanie Sun/Weibo, China Press