Stefanie Sun seen volunteering at son's school's Mid-Autumn Festival event, praised for being down-to-earth

How surprised would you be if you took your kid to school, and unexpectedly spotted singer Stefanie Sun among the group of parent volunteers?

A photo of the local singer, captioned “Stefanie Sun volunteering at school” has gone viral on Chinese social media sites Xiao Hong Shu and Weibo.

In the picture, the 46-year-old who appears make-up free with her hair tied in a ponytail, is casually dressed in an orange polo tee as she stands with other parents in the school compound.

According to netizens, the school was holding a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration, and Stefanie was seen helping members of the Chinese orchestra move their instruments.

Stef and her husband of 13 years Nadim van der Ros, have two kids, a 12-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

Their son is preparing for his PSLE exams this year, while their daughter will begin primary school next year.

Attendees shared stories of their interactions with Stef, describing her as very friendly. She also graciously agreed to take pics with fellow parents.

One netizen wrote: “I had a chat with her about how our kids were coping with the upcoming exams and how we felt about it. Even her speaking voice sounds really nice.”

Some joked that Stef's baggy outfit made her look like an "auntie", but turns out it was the "standard attire" for parent volunteers that day.

According to reports, Stefanie isn’t pressured about getting her younger one into the same primary school, and had simply wanted to lend a helping hand at the event.

Many have since praised the singer for being down-to-earth, with one netizen jokingly adding: “All mums can’t escape events organised by the school.”

Photos: 8world, Stefanie Sun/ Instagram