Stefanie Sun spotted on train in China chatting with anyone who recognised her

A star’s a star no matter where they are. And even when bare-faced, as local singer Stefanie Sun proves.

The 45-year-old pop diva was recently spotted by eagle-eyed commuters on a train in China, and of course, pictures of Stef looking absolutely radiant while not wearing a lick of make-up started making the rounds online.

We stan Stef.

The netizen who shared the pictures of Stef shared that they were taken aback when they found out that they were on the same train as the singer, and that she looked absolutely stunning in person.

According to the netizen, Stef was full of smiles, and more than happy to chat with those who recognised her too.

Now, when will it be our turn to spot the singer on the MRT?

Photos: Stefanie Sun/Weibo, eathealth