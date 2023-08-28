Stuff to watch this week (Aug 28-Sept 3, 2023): The Singapore Presidential Election results, One Piece, and more

Watch it on: Disney+, Wed

Is She The Wolf?

Photo: Netflix

Japanese dating show where five men and five women go in search of true love...yadda, yadda, yadda. But there’s a twist: some of the female participants are not who they say they are. Will the guys see through their deception? The show has been around for 13 seasons; this is the first time it’s on Netflix. With Natsuko Yokosawa, Karen Takizawa and Riku and Nako Yabuki as the studio commentators. The theme song, ‘Lights’, is by BTS. Sounds like a cross between FBoy Island and Pink Lie. We’re sold!