Stuff to watch this week (Aug 28-Sept 3, 2023): The Singapore Presidential Election results, One Piece, and more
There's also a NCT 127 documentary on Disney+!
Singapore Presidential Election 2023 Results
Who will Singapore choose as its next President? Is it going to be former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Soon, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam or former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian? If you’re still not sure what the elected President’s job description is, check out this CNA documentary.
MasterChef Singapore, Season 4
We’re now left with nine contestants. Let’s face it, last week's show was a sob fest. Seriously, can we get back to some proper culinary action? More blood! More screams! Is that too much to ask? Catch the previous ep here:
Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 5, Sun, 9.30pm; all episodes available on-demand, on the same night via meWATCH and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel
Risque Business: Taiwan
After Japan, hosts Shin Dong-Yup and Sung Si-Kyung are off to explore the ins and outs (pun intended) of the adult entertainment scene in Taiwan.
Watch it on: Netflix, Tue
NCT 127: The Lost Boys
Four-part documentary where the Korean pop group — Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Mark and Haechan — look back at their early days, life on the road, and how they cope with success. Two episodes will be dropped per week.
Watch it on: Disney+, Wed
Is She The Wolf?
Japanese dating show where five men and five women go in search of true love...yadda, yadda, yadda. But there’s a twist: some of the female participants are not who they say they are. Will the guys see through their deception? The show has been around for 13 seasons; this is the first time it’s on Netflix. With Natsuko Yokosawa, Karen Takizawa and Riku and Nako Yabuki as the studio commentators. The theme song, ‘Lights’, is by BTS. Sounds like a cross between FBoy Island and Pink Lie. We’re sold!
Watch it on: Netflix, Sun
One Piece
Eight-part live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime series about a young man Monkey D Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) who assembles a crew of misfits to find a legendary treasure. Netflix has already messed up royally Cowboy Bebop. Let’s see how they fare with his one. Three words: Manage your expectations.
The Wheel of Time, Season 2
Prime Video’s other fantasy series that doesn’t have Rings in its title returns! This time, Moraine (Rosamund Pike) and Rand (Josha Stradowski) are forced to regroup to stop the Dark One from raising hell.
Watch it on: Prime Video, Fri
