Stuff to watch this week (Aug 7-13, 2023): National Day Parade, MasterChef Singapore, Shark Week, and more

National Day Parade 2023

Celebrate Singapore’s 58th birthday at the Padang, the first time since 2019. Highlights of this year’s parade — themed ‘Onward as One’— include the four-act multimedia show ‘Building Our Shared as One’ (produced under the aegis of creative director Royston Tan), an enhanced aerial display to mark the Singapore Air Force’s 55th anniversary, and fireworks display. Click here for the complete line-up. On Tuesday, PM Lee Hsien-Loong will deliver his National Day Message in English on CNA (6.45pm) and Channel 5 (9.30pm). DPM Lawrence Wong, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli and Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam will make the speech in Mandarin (Channel 8 & Capital 958, 8.45pm), Malay (Suria, 8.30pm) and in Tamil (Vasantham & Oli 968, 9pm), respectively.

Watch it on: meWATCH, Channels 5, 8, Suria & Vasantham, 5.55pm

Gardens By the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023

For those who miss the concert live at The Meadow over the weekend, here’s your chance to watch the show, featuring performances by Kit Chan, Mavis Hee, The Freshman, Suthasini Rajendran, Umar Sirhan, Vocaluptuous and MICappela. With Vernetta Lopez and Fauzie Laily as hosts. Click here for more info.

Watch it on: meWATCH, Channel 5 & Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, Sat, 7.30pm

MasterChef Singapore, Season 4

Now in its fourth edition, the competition introduces a team challenge format to jazz things up: the 18 contestants are grouped into three teams, each led by a judge (Audra Morris, Damian D’Silva and Bjorn Shen). In the premiere, the home cooks — including an aerospace engineer, a spice mixer and a pharmacist — will duke it out for a spot in the Top 12.

Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 5, Wed, 8.30pm (Part 1), 9.30pm (Part 2); subsequent episodes on Sun (from Aug 13), 9.30pm

Battle of the Buskers

The final batch of street performers will be battling for their Top 10 spot at Westgate. If you miss last week’s show at Waterway Point, catch it here: