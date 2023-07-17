Stuff to watch this week (July 17-23, 2023): Battle of the Buskers, The Bear, Downey's Dream Cars, and more

Battle of the Buskers

The Top 16 contestants will be split into four groups, each battling for a spot in the Top 10, at various venues, starting at The Hougang Central Hub. How far they go will be decided by public voting. With Yes 933 DJ Jeff Goh, singer-host Karyn Wong and Lee Teng as hosts. Will Jeff Ng be watching?

Watch it on: meWATCH & Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel, 4.30pm, Sun

The Bear, Season 2

Now that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has accepted (more or less) his role as the owner of The Beef, what’s his next move? Try upgrading the diner into a fine-dining establishment. Time to renovate the place and send the crew to culinary school! The workplace dramedy — which is up for 11 Emmys in September — returns with a host of guests, including Will Poulter, Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, and Jamie Lee Curtis.