Stuff to watch this week (July 17-23, 2023): Battle of the Buskers, The Bear, Downey's Dream Cars, and more
Battle of the Buskers kicks off this Sunday on meWATCH!
Battle of the Buskers
The Top 16 contestants will be split into four groups, each battling for a spot in the Top 10, at various venues, starting at The Hougang Central Hub. How far they go will be decided by public voting. With Yes 933 DJ Jeff Goh, singer-host Karyn Wong and Lee Teng as hosts. Will Jeff Ng be watching?
Watch it on: meWATCH & Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel, 4.30pm, Sun
The Bear, Season 2
Now that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has accepted (more or less) his role as the owner of The Beef, what’s his next move? Try upgrading the diner into a fine-dining establishment. Time to renovate the place and send the crew to culinary school! The workplace dramedy — which is up for 11 Emmys in September — returns with a host of guests, including Will Poulter, Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Watch it on: Disney+, Wed
Photo: Disney+
Downey's Dream Cars
Inspired by Robert Downey Jr’s eco-activist group Footprint Coalition, this six-part docu-series sees the Iron Man actor — currently in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer — enlisting experts to transform his collection (about 20) of traditional gas-powered cars into electric vehicles.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Thur
Photo: Warner Bros Discovery
Superpowered: The DC Story
Three-part documentary about DC Comics (it started out as National Comics Publications in 1934 and later National Periodical Publications in 1961), the ancestral home of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and 30,000 characters. Featuring interviews with past and present writers and artists as well as the storytellers (including DC Studios head honcho James Gunn) adapting the IPs into movies and TV shows.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Thur
Photo: Warner Bros Discovery
They Cloned Tyrone
Sci-fi comedy thriller starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as a pimp, a hustler, and a prostitute, who stumble upon a clandestine cloning laboratory in their deprived neighbourhood. Fans of Get Out and Us should enjoy this.
Watch it on: Netflix, Fri
Photos: Parrish Lewis/Netflix
Confess, Fletch
Jon Hamm stars as investigative reporter Irwin M ‘Fletch’ Fletcher — a character popularised by Chevy Chase in two movies in the 1980s — embroiled in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. Directed by Greg Mottola (Superbad), the movie also stars Kyle MacLachlan, John Slattery, Roy Wood Jr and Marcia Gay Harden.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Sat
Photo: Warner Bros Discovery
Secrets of the Jurassic Dinosaurs
Follow biologist and natural history presenter Liz Bonnin and a team of palaeontologists to a mass dinosaur graveyard in Wyoming, USA. This two-part series was shot over four years. place called Jurassic Mile in Wyoming, USA,
Watch it on: BBC Earth (Singtel Ch 203, StarHub Ch 407), 8.05pm, Fri; BBC Player
Photo: BBC Studios
