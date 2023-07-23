Stuff to watch this week (July 24-30, 2023): The King of Musang King, Takeshi's Castle, D.P. Season 2, and more

My One and Only

Medicaorp's latest long-form Mandarin drama — 130 episodes! — is revolves around a real estate agency run by Zoe Tay’s domineering boss Ma Limin (aka Money Min… the writers sure love name puns). The cast includes Xiang Yun, Elvin Ng, Ya Hui, Shawn Thia, Tay Ying, Brandon Wong, Fang Rong and Shaun Chen.

Watch it on: meWATCH from Monday; Channel 8, from Wed, 7.30pm

The King of Musang King

We still don’t get this: Why is this durian-themed dramedy, starring Jack Neo, Yeo Yann Yann and Mark Lee, out on streaming first before Ah Girls Go Army and Ah Girls Go Army Again? What’s going on? Is Jack Neo recutting the two movies into one with extra footage? Just curious.

Watch it on: Prime Video, Thur

Takeshi’s Castle

A reboot of the iconic Takeshi Kitano-hosted unscripted adventure variety show that ran from 1986-1990, where participants take on assorted wacky challenges like Dragon God’s Pond, The Strait of Gibraltar and Mushroom Trip (ahem, it’s not that kind of trip). The eight-part revival was filmed at Midoriyama Studio, the same location as the original version.