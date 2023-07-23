Stuff to watch this week (July 24-30, 2023): The King of Musang King, Takeshi's Castle, D.P. Season 2, and more
Beware: Zoe Tay is going to boss you around in the new long-form drama, My One and Only.
My One and Only
Medicaorp's latest long-form Mandarin drama — 130 episodes! — is revolves around a real estate agency run by Zoe Tay’s domineering boss Ma Limin (aka Money Min… the writers sure love name puns). The cast includes Xiang Yun, Elvin Ng, Ya Hui, Shawn Thia, Tay Ying, Brandon Wong, Fang Rong and Shaun Chen.
Watch it on: meWATCH from Monday; Channel 8, from Wed, 7.30pm
The King of Musang King
We still don’t get this: Why is this durian-themed dramedy, starring Jack Neo, Yeo Yann Yann and Mark Lee, out on streaming first before Ah Girls Go Army and Ah Girls Go Army Again? What’s going on? Is Jack Neo recutting the two movies into one with extra footage? Just curious.
Watch it on: Prime Video, Thur
Takeshi’s Castle
A reboot of the iconic Takeshi Kitano-hosted unscripted adventure variety show that ran from 1986-1990, where participants take on assorted wacky challenges like Dragon God’s Pond, The Strait of Gibraltar and Mushroom Trip (ahem, it’s not that kind of trip). The eight-part revival was filmed at Midoriyama Studio, the same location as the original version.
Watch it on: Prime Video, Thur
D.P., Season 2
Jung Jae-In and Koo Kyo-Hwan return as members of the Deserter Pursuit Unit to arrest more AWOLees, by any means necessary. Now get out there and do us proud! Dismissed!
Watch it on: Netflix, Fri
The Beanie Bubble
The true story behind the 1990s plush toy phenomenon, Beanie Babies, starring Zack Galifianakis (without his beard!) as its founder Ty Warner, and Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan as the women who helped him launch the product.
Watch it on: Apple TV+, Fri
Smile
Last year’s hit horror (boosted by a creepy viral campaign) stars Sosie Bacon (daughter of Kevin) as a psychiatrist battling a paranormal entity that takes over its victims and compels them to perform heinous deeds while flashing a wicked grin.
Watch it on: HBO (Singtel TV Ch 420), Sat, 10pm; HBO Go
