Stuff to watch this week (July 31-Aug 6, 2023): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Zom 101: Bucket List of the Dead, and more
Are you ready for Round 3 of Battle of the Buskers at Waterway Point this Sunday?

By Douglas Tseng
Published July 31, 2023
Updated July 31, 2023
Battle of the Buskers

The next batch of street performers will be battling for a spot in the Top 10 at Waterway Point. If you miss last week’s show at PLQ Mall, catch it here:

Watch it on: meWATCH & Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel, Sun, 4.30pm

Zom 101: The Bucket List of the Dead

You’ve seen the anime, now catch the live-action feature about a young salaryman (Eiji Aksao) who finally gets to spend some quality me-time — during a zombie apocalypse

Watch it on: Netflix, Thur

Photo: Masako Iwasaki/Netflix

Brotherhood Expedition: Maya

Cha Seung-Won, Kim Sung-Kyun and Yu-Yeon headline this travelogue where they venture out in Mexico to check out the Mayan pyramids. Along the way, they also try their hands at making Mexican-Korean dishes.

Watch it on: Viu, Sat

Photo: Viu

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 

The intergalactic gang of misfits' third and final —featuring the original line-up, that is — outing sees them taking on The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), the eugenicist who created Raccoon.

Watch it on: Disney+, Wed

Photo: Disney

Babylon

Expects lots of sex and drugs in La La Land helmer Damien Chazelle’s wildly ambitious epic that looks at 1920s Hollywood’s painful transition from silent films to talkies, as seen through the eyes of various characters (played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva and Jean Smart). FYI: Oscar-nominated Singaporean sound editor Ai-Lin Lee worked on the movie’s soundscape.

Watch it on: HBO Go, Sat

Photo: TPG News/Click Photos

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

You’ll never look at some food the same way after watching this documentary about how food suppliers and regulators in the US failed to protect consumers from deadly foodborne pathogens like e.Coli and salmonella. Bon appetite!

Watch it on: Netflix, Wed

Photo: Netflix

Post Mortem with Mick Garris

Aussie YouTubers-turned-filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou share behind-the-scenes stories from Talk to Me (now in cinemas), their feature debut about a group of young people tormented by an evil entity they conjured using an embalmed hand. Kids…

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Podcast 

Photo: Shaw Organisation

