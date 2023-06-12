Stuff to watch this week (June 12-18, 2023)

Shero

This 20-part drama stars Joanne Peh as a photographer (not a very good one, mind you) who takes over her sister’s (Carrie Wong) all-female private security firm (think Charlie’s Angels) after she’s killed(?) in the line of duty. The serial, which was partly filmed in Canberra, also stars Romeo Tan, Nick Teo, Tay Ying, Cheryl Chou, and Priscelia Chan. Best bits: Joanne losing her shit (is she crying or laughing?) and Priscelia teaching Joanne the art of drifting on a public road (sure or not?).

Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 8, Mon, 9pm

Pesta Perdana 2023

Mediacorp’s biennial awards show that honours the best in local Malay entertainment returns for its 17th edition! After the Creative Awards were handed out at the Gala Dinner on June 9, the show will unveil more winners of the remaining Performance and Popularity categories as well as the Lifetime Achievement award. Other highlights include a collaboration between Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah and Malaysia Idol Jaclyn Victor. Before the main show, there’s the Manja-Pesta Perdana Special at 7pm, followed by the red-carpet segment at 7.30pm. You can also curated highlights of the Gala Dinner (held on June 9) and winner interviews on meWATCH, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and mediacorp.sg/pestaperdana.

The Full Monty

This is an eight-part limited series sequel to the 1997 Oscar-nominated British dramedy about a group of down-on-their-luck Sheffield steelworkers who formed a male striptease to make ends meet. A quarter of a century later, what happened to the characters (Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy Tom Wilkinson, Paul Barber, Steve Huison and Hugo Speer)? For starters, they stop stripping. Some of them have moved on to greener pastures, others not so lucky. At least they’re still friends…we think.

Watch it on: Disney+, Wed

Photo: FX