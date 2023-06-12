Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Stuff to watch this week (June 12-18, 2023)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stuff to watch this week (June 12-18, 2023)

Joanne Peh runs a  bodyguard agency, Black Mirror returns, and Chris Hemsworth raises hell. 

Stuff to watch this week (June 12-18, 2023)
By Douglas Tseng
Published June 12, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shero

This 20-part drama stars Joanne Peh as a photographer (not a very good one, mind you) who takes over her sister’s (Carrie Wong) all-female private security firm (think Charlie’s Angels) after she’s killed(?) in the line of duty. The serial, which was partly filmed in Canberra, also stars Romeo Tan, Nick Teo, Tay Ying, Cheryl Chou, and Priscelia Chan. Best bits: Joanne losing her shit (is she crying or laughing?) and Priscelia teaching Joanne the art of drifting on a public road (sure or not?).   

Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 8, Mon, 9pm

Pesta Perdana 2023 

Mediacorp’s biennial awards show that honours the best in local Malay entertainment returns for its 17th edition! After the Creative Awards were handed out at the Gala Dinner on June 9, the show will unveil more winners of the remaining Performance and Popularity categories as well as the Lifetime Achievement award. Other highlights include a collaboration between Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah and Malaysia Idol Jaclyn Victor. Before the main show, there’s the Manja-Pesta Perdana Special at 7pm, followed by the red-carpet segment at 7.30pm. You can also curated highlights of the Gala Dinner (held on June 9) and winner interviews on meWATCH, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and mediacorp.sg/pestaperdana.

Watch it on: meWATCH, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, Suria, Sat, 8.30pm

The Full Monty

This is an eight-part limited series sequel to the 1997 Oscar-nominated British dramedy about a group of down-on-their-luck Sheffield steelworkers who formed a male striptease to make ends meet. A quarter of a century later, what happened to the characters (Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy Tom Wilkinson, Paul Barber, Steve Huison and Hugo Speer)? For starters, they stop stripping. Some of them have moved on to greener pastures, others not so lucky. At least they’re still friends…we think.

Watch it on: Disney+, Wed

Photo: FX

Black Mirror, Season 6

The Twilight Zone for the Social Media Generation returns with five eerie tales from the dark side of technology, led by a stellar cast including Salma Hayek Pinault, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and Zazie Beetz. “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself – or else what’s the point?” said creator and showrunner Charlie Brooker. “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.” In other words: expect the unexpected.

Watch it on: Netflix, Thur

Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix

Extraction 2

It looks like Chris Hemsworth’s grieving mercenary Tyler Rake survived the events of the first movie. And what better way to test his combatworthiness than to send him back to the frontline? This time, he’s hired to rescue a ruthless Georgian gangster's estranged family who are held hostage in a Russian prison. Can the sequel top the 12-minute one-shot action sequence? Sure, it can — with one that’s nine minutes longer. No bullshit. Have your Ventolin on standby.

Watch it on: Netflix, Fri

Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

Stan Lee

Award-winning documentarian David Gelb takes a break from food (Chef’s Table, Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Wolfgang) to examine the career of Stan Lee, the legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics who created or co-created about 300 of the company’s household characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Hulk. Excelsior! 

Watch it on: Disney+, Fri

Photo: TPG News/Click Photos

Watch exclusive 8Days interviews on meWATCH and Mediacorp YouTube Channel.

Related topics

Stream it Stuff To Watch This Week

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.