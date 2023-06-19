Stuff to watch this week (June 19-25, 2023)
Nick Fury returns to save the world in Secret Invasion, while Samantha Jones makes a one-episode-only appearance on And Just Like That.
And Just Like That, Season 2
Kim Cattrall returns! You probably heard that she’ll be back as Samantha Jones but for only one episode, which doesn’t air until August. Looking back, wouldn’t it be something if HBO kept this a secret until that episode drops? But no, they have to jump the gun. So much for the element of surprise. Boo!
Watch it on: HBO Go, Thur
Photo: HBO
Secret Invasion
Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) returns to Earth after spending time in space (per post-credits stinger in Spider-Man: Far From Home) to stop those shape-shifting Skrulls from taking over the whole. The six-part series cast also includes MCU vets Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, and Ben Mendelsohn, as well as new players Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. How will the events in the show connect The Marvels (due November)?
Watch it on: Disney+, Wed
Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney
Secrets Hidden in My Garden
This eight-part crime thriller stars The Glory breakout Lim Ji-Yeon and Kim Tae Hee (Hi Bye, Mama!) as two women — one is a victim of spousal abuse, the other, the wife of a successful doctor — whose lives collide when a corpse is found buried in one of their backyards. There goes the property value...
Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video, Mon
Photo: Amazon Prime Video
Revenant
The 12-part supernatural thriller — by Kingdom scribe Kim Eun-Hee — stars Mr Sunshine’s Kim Tae-Ri as a woman who believes she’s been cursed and Oh Jung-Se (It’s Okay Not to be Okay) as a man gifted with the power to see spirits. Together, they discover a doorway to Hell and figure out a way to break the curse that has destroyed both of their families. Sounds very cheery.
Watch it on: Disney+, Fri
Photo: Disney+
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Here’s the full list of guests appearing in this new batch of eight episodes: Yungblud & Avril Lavigne; Cedric The Entertainer and Sheryl Lee Ralph; Alanis Morissette and Cara Delevingne; Lea Michele and Darren Criss; the cast of Girls5eva; the cast of Ghosts; Alison Brie and Danny Pudi; and the cast of The Afterparty.
Watch it on: Apple TV+, Fri
Photos: TPG News/Click Photos
