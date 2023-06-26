Stuff to watch this week (June 26-July 2, 2023): A Thai horror series from co-director of Shutter, Jack Ryan, and more

Kisah Raya Juara Mic Junior

Kick off Hari Raya Haji bright and early with this drama — featuring the cast of Juara Mic Junior Season 2 — about a young girl who learns the meaning of sacrifice when she loses her family heirloom.

Watch it on: Suria & meWATCH, Thur, 10am

Rayakustika 2023

Hosted by Hady Mirza and Marina Yusof, this one-hour variety special features mesmerising rendition of festive songs and heartwarming stories that capture the spirit of Aidiladha. Perfomers include Awi Rafael, Elfee Ismail, Fuad Rahman, Haizad Imran, Izzathy Halil and Suryana Norddin.

Watch it on: Suria & meWATCH, Thur, 8.30pm

Mencari Hajar

Telemovie about Hajar, a Chinese girl who was adopted by a Malay family after her biological mother passed away during childbirth, who is reunited with her dementia-stricken biological father. This two-hour drama stars Nora Samosir, Sharon Ismail, Joyce Harn, and Michael Chua.

Watch it on: Suria & meWATCH, Thur, 9.30pm

Hijack

Idris Elba plays a corporate negotiator who has seven hours to defuse a crisis onboard a London-bound hijacked passenger airliner. The problem is, he’s one of the friggin hostages!. The seven-part thriller (which unfolds in real time, a la 24) also stars The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi and Max Beesley.