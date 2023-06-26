Logo
Stuff to watch this week (June 26-July 2, 2023): A Thai horror series from co-director of Shutter, Jack Ryan, and more
John Krasinski returns for his fourth and final season as Jack Ryan. 

By Douglas Tseng
Published June 26, 2023
Updated June 27, 2023
Kisah Raya Juara Mic Junior

Kick off Hari Raya Haji bright and early with this drama — featuring the cast of Juara Mic Junior Season 2 — about a young girl who learns the meaning of sacrifice when she loses her family heirloom.

Watch it on: Suria & meWATCH, Thur, 10am

Rayakustika 2023

Hosted by Hady Mirza and Marina Yusof, this one-hour variety special features mesmerising rendition of festive songs and heartwarming stories that capture the spirit of Aidiladha. Perfomers include Awi Rafael, Elfee Ismail, Fuad Rahman, Haizad Imran, Izzathy Halil and Suryana Norddin.

Watch it on: Suria & meWATCH, Thur, 8.30pm

Mencari Hajar

Telemovie about Hajar, a Chinese girl who was adopted by a Malay family after her biological mother passed away during childbirth, who is reunited with her dementia-stricken biological father. This two-hour drama stars Nora Samosir, Sharon Ismail, Joyce Harn, and Michael Chua.

Watch it on: Suria & meWATCH, Thur, 9.30pm

Hijack

Idris Elba plays a corporate negotiator who has seven hours to defuse a crisis onboard a London-bound hijacked passenger airliner. The problem is, he’s one of the friggin hostages!. The seven-part thriller (which unfolds in real time, a la 24) also stars The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi and Max Beesley.  

Watch it on: Apple TV+, Wed

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 4

After stopping World War III, Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) gets promoted to CIA deputy director (congrats!). For the final season, he teams up with — Rainbow Six fans should know this guy — Domingo Chavez (Michael Pena) to take down a conspiracy within the agency and stop a drug cartel from ganging up with a terrorist group. This season only has six episodes; two eps will be dropped weekly.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video, Fri

Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone — in his first leading role in a scripted TV series created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), with Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire) as showrunner — stars as a just-out-prison Mafioso plotting to rebuild his empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Watch it on: Paramount Network (Singtel TV Ch & StarHub Ch), Mon & Tue, 10pm

Delete

This eight-part supernatural thriller — by from Shutter co-director Parkpoom Wongpoom —is about a mysterious device with the ability to erase a person from existence that lands on the lap of an adulterous couple. Guess what they are going to do with it? And whatever they do, it’ll exact a hefty price. Stars Ice-Natara Nopparatayapon, Nat Kitcharit Fan-Sarika Sartsilpsupa, and Hunger’s Chutimon Chuengcharoensukyingsoon.

Watch it on: Netflix, Wed

Warrior, Season 3

The Bruce Lee-inspired Wild West crime saga returns! After last season’s Chinatown massacre, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) seizes the opportunity to strengthen her power hold by leveraging her government connections. Elsewhere, her estranged brother Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and the Hop Wei clan struggle to deal with the fallout.

Watch it on: HBO Go, Thur

Celebrity

This 12-ep drama stars Sweet Home’s Park Gyu-Young as an influencer who becomes famous overnight. How will fame and fortune change her and what lines will she cross to stay on top of the game? The cast includes CNBLUE drummer Kang Min-Hyuk, VIP’s Lee Chung-Ah, Lee Song-Gun, and ex-Secret member Jun Hyo-Seong.

Watch it on: Netflix, Fri

