Stuff To Watch This Week (Oct 16-22, 2023): President’s Star Charity, Tom And Jerry, And More

President's Star Charity 2023

Mediacorp’s flagship charity show returns to raise funds and awareness for 86 charities supported by the President’s Challenge. This year’s highlights include performances by Taufik Batisah, Sebastian Tan, ShiGGa Shay, and Indonesian singer Anggun. Another must-see: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and First Lady Jane Ittogi, and poet Stephanie Fam reciting the poem ‘Never Let Go’, with Zoe Tay on steel tongue drums. With Diana Ser and Rishi Budhrani as emcees. Click here to donate to the PSC from now till Nov 5, 11.59pm.

Do your part: Scan the QR code and donate.

Watch it on: mewatch, Channel 5, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, 7.30pm

The Landlady Singer

This eight-part musical dramedy — a collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information and mm2 Entertainment — stars Liu Ling Ling as the titular property owner who becomes more neighbourly when she and her new tenants and her middle-aged nephew form a band to compete in a competition. The series features four original songs by singer-songwriter Bunz and cameos from Das DD, Lin Youfa, Ben Hum, and Irene Ang.