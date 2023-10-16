Stuff To Watch This Week (Oct 16-22, 2023): President’s Star Charity, Tom And Jerry, And More
Plus: Celebrate Walt Disney's 100th anniversary with their latest short film, Once Upon a Studio, now out on Disney+.
President's Star Charity 2023
Mediacorp’s flagship charity show returns to raise funds and awareness for 86 charities supported by the President’s Challenge. This year’s highlights include performances by Taufik Batisah, Sebastian Tan, ShiGGa Shay, and Indonesian singer Anggun. Another must-see: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and First Lady Jane Ittogi, and poet Stephanie Fam reciting the poem ‘Never Let Go’, with Zoe Tay on steel tongue drums. With Diana Ser and Rishi Budhrani as emcees. Click here to donate to the PSC from now till Nov 5, 11.59pm.
Do your part: Scan the QR code and donate.
Watch it on: mewatch, Channel 5, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, 7.30pm
The Landlady Singer
This eight-part musical dramedy — a collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information and mm2 Entertainment — stars Liu Ling Ling as the titular property owner who becomes more neighbourly when she and her new tenants and her middle-aged nephew form a band to compete in a competition. The series features four original songs by singer-songwriter Bunz and cameos from Das DD, Lin Youfa, Ben Hum, and Irene Ang.
Watch it on: mewatch, Channel 8 & gov.sg YouTube Channel, Tue, 8pm; catch the first four eps on go.gov.sg/landladysinger.
Oh Butterfly!
Eight-part Indian fantasy starring Arvind Naidu as a middle-aged bum who embarks on a life-changing journey across space, time and realms after an encounter with a mystical being. (Hey, that happened to me just the other day…but only after a few rounds of beer. TMI?) Catch the first episode here:
Watch it on: mewatch, Mediacorp Drama YouTube Channel
Once Upon a Studio
Photos: Disney+
The Mouse House turns 100 on Monday! To celebrate the occasion, the studio came up with this nine-minute animated short where Mickey and Minnie Mouse round up their friends for an official 100th-anniversary studio portrait. By 'friends', we mean the 540-plus characters (including Genie, Moana, Snow White and Peter Pan) from more than 85 feature-length and short films.
Watch it on: Disney+
Tom and Jerry
Photos: Cartoon Network
The latest iteration of the classic cartoon series sees the iconic duo taking their shenanigans to Singapore! We have a taste of it, so to speak, with the durian-themed ‘What’s That Smell?’ back in August. Where else on the Red Dot will Tom and Jerry venture to in the rest of the seven-part series?
Watch it on: HBO Go, Cartoon Network (StarHub TV Ch 316, Singtel TV Ch 226), Cartoon Network Asia YouTube Channel, Sat
Bodies
Photos: Matt Towers/Netflix
Based on Si Spencer’s 2015 graphic novel, this eight-part limited series follows four detectives (Kyle Doller, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Amaka Okafor, and Shira Haas) investigating a dead body found on Longharvest Lane in London’s East End. Here’s the twist: each cop is from a different period — 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053. Oh, it gets better: it’s the same friggin’ corpse! Say what? Prepare to have your mind blown.
Watch it on: Netflix, Thur
The Pigeon Tunnel
Photo: Apple TV+
Oscar-winning documentarian Errol Morris (Fog of War) examines the life and career of former British spy David Cornwell, aka John le Carré, author of such classic espionage novels as The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Constant Gardener. This is Cornell’s final — and most candid — interview before his death in December 2020 at age 89.
