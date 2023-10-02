Stuff to watch this week (Oct 2-8, 2023): Loki, Haunted Mansion, Lupin, Beckham and more
It's also the season finale of Ashoka!
MasterChef Singapore, Season 4
We’re now down to these four contestants vying for their spots in the Oct 15 finale. Will it be a two- or three-way battle? (Please, please, Kitchen Gods, no more sausage fest! It's about time a female MasterChef is crowned.) By the way, why haven’t the producers invited the Seasons 1-3 winners to the show? Asking for a friend.
Watch it on: mewatch & Channel 5, Sun, 10pm
Ashoka
Photo: Disney
Season finale! Can Ashoka and gang stop whatever nefarious plans Grand Admiral Thrawn has in store (hello, First Order!)? And how will this series connect with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett?
Watch it on: Disney+, Wed
Loki, Season 2
Photo: Disney
The end of Season 1 saw the fracturing of the timelines, setting the stage for a multiversal war. In Season 2, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) hope to prevent that conflict by tracking down the variants of Kang (Jonathan Majors). Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan makes his MCU debut as an archivist for Time Variance Authority who offers his expertise to the duo.
Watch it on: Disney+, Thur
Haunted Mansion
Photo: Disney
Can't get enough of Rosario Dawson and Owen Wilson? They're both in Disney's second go at turning its iconic spooky theme park attraction into a movie (the first, starring Eddie Murphy, came out 20 years ago). If you're looking for a horror movie to watch with the kids, this is it.
Totally Killer
Photo: Prime Video
Besides The Exorcist: Believer, out in cinemas this week, Blumhouse also has this 1980s-set slasher flick from Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) stars as a teen who returns to 1987 to save her mother from a masked killer: if her future mum dies, she will be... erased from existence. Think Back to the Future, but bloodier and with more swearing. Sold!
Watch it on: Prime Video, Fri
Beckham
Photo: Netflix
Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with family, friends and colleagues, this four-part documentary looks at David Beckham’s meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.
Lupin, Part 3
Photo: Emmanuel Guimier
The gentleman thief returns! This time Assane Diop (Omar Sy) is on the run after being framed for murder. To clear his name, he needs to go off the grid. Is he going to leave his son (Etan Simon) and ex (Ludivine Sagnier) behind? Don’t sweat it: Assane will figure something out.
Watch it on: Netflix, Thur
Deane’s Dynasty
Photo: HBO Go
This is just what the world needs right now: another reality show about the rich and privileged. This eight-part series follows the lives of one of Thailand’s most prominent families, entertainers Lydia Sarunrat Deane and her husband Matthew Deane, as well as their famous friends. Yes, nothing like watching rich people whining about being rich. Really puts things in perspective, doesn’t it? Must buy Toto again.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Fri
