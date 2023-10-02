Stuff to watch this week (Oct 2-8, 2023): Loki, Haunted Mansion, Lupin, Beckham and more

Watch it on: Disney+, Thur

Haunted Mansion

Photo: Disney

Can't get enough of Rosario Dawson and Owen Wilson? They're both in Disney's second go at turning its iconic spooky theme park attraction into a movie (the first, starring Eddie Murphy, came out 20 years ago). If you're looking for a horror movie to watch with the kids, this is it.

Totally Killer

Photo: Prime Video

Besides The Exorcist: Believer, out in cinemas this week, Blumhouse also has this 1980s-set slasher flick from Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) stars as a teen who returns to 1987 to save her mother from a masked killer: if her future mum dies, she will be... erased from existence. Think Back to the Future, but bloodier and with more swearing. Sold!