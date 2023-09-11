Stuff to watch this week (Sept 11-17, 2023): Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023, Ah Girls Go Army, Elemental, and more
It's Batman Day this Saturday!
FORMULA 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023
Photo: Singapore GP
Will Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT’s Max Verstappen win his 13th race this season? Or will teammate Sergio Perez rain on his parade? Elsewhere, how will the shorter Marina Bay Street Circuit affect the excitement level?
Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 5, Practice 1 (Fri, 5.25pm-6.30pm), Practice 2 (Sat, 12.30am-1.45am), Practice 3 (Sat, 5.25pm-6.30pm), Qualifying (Sat, 8.55pm-10.15pm), Actual Race (Sun, 7.45pm-10.30pm)
Ah Girls Go Army
Photo: mm2 Entertainment
Jack Neo’s ‘masterpiece’, following the goofball exploits of a group of female enlistees, finally arrives on streaming — almost 19 months after its theatrical run? (The King of Musang King didn’t take that long.) Did Neo recut the movie or something? Inquiring minds want to know. The follow-up, Ah Girls Go Army Again, arrives on Sept 29.
Watch it on: Netflix, Fri
The Kidnapping Day
Photo: Prime Video
The Glory villain Park Sung-Hoon stars in this 12-part black comedy as a cop (a good one, we hope) investigating a murder that’s connected to a clumsy kidnapper (Kiss Sixth Sense’s Yoon Kye-Sang) and his hostage-turned-accomplice 11-year-old girl (Pachinko’s Yoo Na). Based on the book of the same name.
Watch it on: Prime Video, Wed
Living
Photo: TVBS/iQiYi
Ruby Lin produced this 12-part Taiwanese dramedy starring Chris Wu as a failed businessman who returns home from overseas to find his family in a mess. Maybe coming home isn't a good idea. The serial also stars Sandrine Pinna, Joe Cheng, Yang Kuei Mei, King Jieh-Wen, Sun Ke-Fang, Beatrice Fang and Hsieh Zhanrong.
Elemental
Photo: Disney
Set in the fantastical Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents co-exist, Pixar’s latest feature follows the blossoming romance between Fire element Amber (Leah Lewis), and Water element Wade (Mamoudou Athie). Also debuting that day is the making-of docu Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental, and the short, Carl’s Date, which played before Elemental during its theatrical run. Watch our interview with Elemental director Peter Sohn when he was in Singapore last year.
Watch it on: Disney+, Wed
The Morning Show, Season 3
Photo: Apple TV+
In other news, UPS is in deep doo-doo when it’s hit by a cyber-attack amid talks to be sold to a media mogul (season newbie Jon Hamm), who may or may not be inspired by Elon Musk. (Clue: they both love rockets.) Season 3 will launch with two episodes, followed by new instalments every Wednesday.
Watch it on: Apple TV+, WedBatman Day
Photo: TPG News/Click Photos
It’s that time of the year when fans go Bat-s*** crazy and strep throat and pretend to be the Dark Knight of Gotham (“I’m Batman!”) and binge on all things Batman-related, from movies to TV series to animated shows.
Watch it on: HBO Go, HBO (Singtel TV Ch 420, StarHub Ch 601), Cartoon Network (Singtel TV Ch 226, StarHub Ch 316), Cartoonito (Singtel TV Ch 228, StarHub Ch 317), Sat & Sun
Related topicsStuff To Watch This Week Formula One Grand Prix The Kidnapping Day The Morning Show Ah Girls Go Army
Read more of the latest in