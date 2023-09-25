Stuff to watch this week (Sept 25-Oct 1, 2023): Operandi Gerhana, The Worst Of Evil, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves and more

Operandi Gerhana (Phantom Squad)

Picture The Untouchables but in 1950s Singapore and you have this six-part thriller starring Fir Rahman and Kamal Adli as cops leading an anti-triad task force. Directed by Mike Wiluan (Grisse), the series also stars Carmen Soo, Cassandra Spykerman, Aaron Mossadeg, Shane Mardjuki, Alaric Tay and Sunny Pang. This is the first Mediacorp show to drop simultaneously on mewatch and Netflix. Power!

Watch it on: mewatch (prime subscribers) & Netflix, Mon; on Suria from Oct 2

The Devil's Plan

Photo: Netflix

Netflix’s latest game show where 12 contestants from diverse professions gather for a week-long camp where they put their intelligence to the test in a series of challenges. The winner takes home 500 million KRW (S$511,000). This better not be another Zombieverse — is it a game show or…a scripted show disguised as a reality show? Fingers crossed.

Watch it on: Netflix, Tue

The Worst of Evil

Photos: Disney+

Set in the 1990s Seoul, this 12-part series stars Ji Chang-Wook as an undercover agent assigned to infiltrate a gang that’s peddling a drug called “Gangnam Crystal”. Unbeknownst to the cop, his wife and fellow law enforcer (Lim Se-Mi) is given the same assignment. Oh, it gets better: she and the gang’s leader (Wi Ha-Joon) used to be an item. Awkward… The series will kick off with a three-ep premiere, a three-ep finale, and two eps released each in between.