Stuff to watch this week (Sept 25-Oct 1, 2023): Operandi Gerhana, The Worst Of Evil, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves and more
Are you ready for more jump-the-shark action in Meg: The Trench?
Operandi Gerhana (Phantom Squad)
Picture The Untouchables but in 1950s Singapore and you have this six-part thriller starring Fir Rahman and Kamal Adli as cops leading an anti-triad task force. Directed by Mike Wiluan (Grisse), the series also stars Carmen Soo, Cassandra Spykerman, Aaron Mossadeg, Shane Mardjuki, Alaric Tay and Sunny Pang. This is the first Mediacorp show to drop simultaneously on mewatch and Netflix. Power!
Watch it on: mewatch (prime subscribers) & Netflix, Mon; on Suria from Oct 2
The Devil's Plan
Photo: Netflix
Netflix’s latest game show where 12 contestants from diverse professions gather for a week-long camp where they put their intelligence to the test in a series of challenges. The winner takes home 500 million KRW (S$511,000). This better not be another Zombieverse — is it a game show or…a scripted show disguised as a reality show? Fingers crossed.
Watch it on: Netflix, Tue
The Worst of Evil
Photos: Disney+
Set in the 1990s Seoul, this 12-part series stars Ji Chang-Wook as an undercover agent assigned to infiltrate a gang that’s peddling a drug called “Gangnam Crystal”. Unbeknownst to the cop, his wife and fellow law enforcer (Lim Se-Mi) is given the same assignment. Oh, it gets better: she and the gang’s leader (Wi Ha-Joon) used to be an item. Awkward… The series will kick off with a three-ep premiere, a three-ep finale, and two eps released each in between.
Watch it on: Disney+, Fri
Meg: The Trench
Photo: Warner Bros Discovery
After making US$390 million (S$533 mil) worldwide — about US$200 million less than the 2018 original — from its theatrical run, Jason Statham’s man-vs-prehistoric cheese-fest lands on streaming, where we reckon it will get more love. Or at least for the (better lit) second half of the movie when the diva megalodons show up.
Watch it on: HBO Go, Fri
Flora and Son
Photo: Apple TV+
Begin Again director John Carney’s latest stars Eva Hewson as a single mum who tries to distract her rebellious teenage son (Oren Kinlan) from making trouble through the power of music. Enter Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s washed-up musician to offer the kid some life lessons.
Watch it on: Apple TV+, Fri
Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves
Photo: Paramount Pictures
The board game finally gets the live-action adaptation it deserves from the writers of Horrible Bosses and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Chris Pine plays a charming thief who leads a motley crew of misfits to retrieve a long-lost relic. Their journey is fraught with peril and will — spoilers! — involve dungeons and dragons. The result? Think Your Highness but without the dick jokes. Watch our interview with Pine and co-star Michelle Rodriguez here:
Watch it on: HBO Go, Sat
