Stuff to watch this week (Sept 4-10, 2023): Hear U Out, The Little Mermaid, and more

Hear U Out, Season 4

Quan Yifeng returns! Since no one here wants to talk to her (kidding!), she flew to — more happening places — Hong Kong and Taiwan to chat with celebs there. First on the hot seat: Julian Cheung!

Watch it on: meWATCH, Thur

MasterChef Singapore, Season 4

Let me get this straight: Team Audra’s Inderpal didn’t plate his dish but was spared the red card? C’mon! I understand MasterChef Singapore is known for its geniality but this is too much. Elsewhere, fellow teammate Louise was awarded the Power Pin, which grants her “untold” and “epic” advantages in the next three challenges. Congrats! You now have a target board on your back. Catch the previous episode here: