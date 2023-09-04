Stuff to watch this week (Sept 4-10, 2023): Hear U Out, The Little Mermaid, and more
Quan Yifeng takes Hear U Out to Hong Kong and Taiwan!
Hear U Out, Season 4
Quan Yifeng returns! Since no one here wants to talk to her (kidding!), she flew to — more happening places — Hong Kong and Taiwan to chat with celebs there. First on the hot seat: Julian Cheung!
Watch it on: meWATCH, Thur
MasterChef Singapore, Season 4
Let me get this straight: Team Audra’s Inderpal didn’t plate his dish but was spared the red card? C’mon! I understand MasterChef Singapore is known for its geniality but this is too much. Elsewhere, fellow teammate Louise was awarded the Power Pin, which grants her “untold” and “epic” advantages in the next three challenges. Congrats! You now have a target board on your back. Catch the previous episode here:
Watch it on: meWATCH & Channel 5, Sun, 9.30pm; all episodes available on-demand, on the same night via meWATCH and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel
The Last Defenders, Season 2
Meet another group of eco-warriors who put their lives on the line protecting the flora and fauna from poachers, starting with the rangers in Vietnam’s Cat Tien National Park. The next two eps will air on Sept 15 and Sep 22.
Watch it on: meWATCH & CNA, Fri, 9.02pm
A Time Called You
Photo: Netflix
Twelve-part K-drama starring Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo-Been as a woman in 2023 who’s transported back to 1998 where she meets someone (Ahn Hyo-Seop) who bears an uncanny resemblance to her recently deceased boyfriend. No, wait, they are the same person! Oh, it gets better: they stumble upon a murder conspiracy.
Watch it on: Netflix, Fri
Actors on the Road: Scotland
Photo: Viu
Eight-part travelogue with Jung Hae-In — in town for a fan meet on Oct 29 — and actor pal Yim Si-Wan taking in all the sights and sounds of Scotland. Cue bagpipe!
Watch it on: Viu
The Little Mermaid
Photo: Disney
Not the monster hit Disney had hoped for (we aren’t feeling next year’s Snow White either, but that’s another story for another time), the live-action remake of the classic animated feature stars Halle Bailey as the title character who strikes a Faustian deal with a sea witch (Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula) to be with a prince (Jonah Hauer-King). Watch our interview with Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay who voiced Scuttle and Flounder, respectively, here:
Watch it on: Disney+, Wed
The Changeling
Photo: Apple TV+
Forget Haunted Mansion (again, not the big hit Disney had hoped for), this is the other horror tale starring LaKeith Stanfield to catch. He plays a used book dealer in Manhattan searching for his abducted son and missing wife. Warning: Witchcraft might be involved. Based on the 2017 novel by Victor LaValle.
Watch it on: Apple TV+
