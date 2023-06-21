Sunny Wang is 'done with Audemars Piguet' after being 'disrespected' and 'blacklisted' for selling their watches

If you follow Taiwanese actor Sunny Wang on Instagram, you’d know he has a weakness for luxury timepieces, especially those from Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet (AP).

But looks like the love affair is no more after he took to his YouTube channel to call out the brand for disrespecting him.

In his video titled “I’m done with Audemars Piguet. Should I sell all my AP watches?,” the 40-year-old star revealed that he was disappointed with the brand after it blacklisted him.

The reason? He sold two AP watches which he had previously purchased.

This is just a fraction of his watch collection

It all started when he recently received a call from Taiwan AP, saying that two of the watches that he had bought were registered under a different name now.

Sunny admitted that he had sold them, but not because he didn’t like them. He simply wanted to buy other AP watches.

The brand then told Sunny that “headquarters was really upset with him” for selling the timepieces and reportedly hinted that he had been blacklisted.

“And this wasn't the first time that I was told I was blacklisted by AP,” said Sunny.

He added that he did not sign any "non-resale" clause or contract when he bought the watches,­ nor did he flip them to make a profit. He merely wanted to trade them in for similar models in a different material.

“I started to wear all yellow gold and rose gold watches… so it was just a matter of tastes and preferences,” he explained. "I'm still wearing an AP watch!"

In fact, he had to “put in more money” for his new purchases.

While he did not reveal how much they cost, one of the timepieces Sunny sold, the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar China Limited Edition (left in pic below), retailed at US$78.3K (S$105.3K) when it launched in 2020.

He upgraded his limited edition Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar (left) to a yellow gold model.

What really bothered Sunny was “what gives them the right or power to be upset with [him]” when he owned the watches.

“I choose to spend my hard-earned money to buy their products, and rep them. I was really, really passionate about AP... Am I supposed to just keep buying their watches and never sell?” he asked.

And to make matters worse, Sunny and his wife Dominique Choy were later “uninvited” from AP’s private event in Tokyo ‘cos of the matter.

Sunny said that he was so “heartbroken”, he lost sleep over it. Then it hit him: “No brand will define who I am. No brand will have power and control over me or what I do with my watches.”