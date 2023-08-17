Sunny Wang investigated by police after his BMW test drive clip on YouTube shows him speeding

Looks like Taiwanese actor Sunny Wang might just have gotten himself into hot water with the traffic police.



Last month, the 40-year-old shared a video of him test driving the new BMW XM SUV. The car is said to cost about NT$9mil (S$383,000).

In the video, Sunny said he, along with his YouTube team, Empire MotorClub, were the first in Taiwan to test drive the car.

As he introduced the car’s features and horsepower in the 17-minute video, netizens noticed that Sunny had broken “at least three” traffic rules, including exceeding the speed limit by at least 40km per hour.

Yep, that's 90 all right.

Eagle-eyed netizens quickly sussed out that Sunny was conducting the test drive on Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei, where the speed limit is only 50km per hour.



However, the speedometer in the car clearly shows that they were travelling at about 80 to 90km per hour.

Sunny was also shown to be behind the wheel when the offence happened, with the star saying to the camera: “Let’s see how fast [the car] can go”.

Many netizens criticised Sunny for breaking traffic rules, adding that Sunny was not wearing a seatbelt when he was in the backseat of the car. Also, as a driver, he was constantly turning back to address the cameraman in the back of the car too.

All about the car.

Then came the police. The division in-charge of the district Sunny was in has responded to these netizens, sharing that they will be launching an investigation against Sunny.

The authorities noted that if Sunny was indeed exceeding the speed limit by 40km, he will have to pay a fine of about NT$6000 (S$255) to NT$36,000 (S$1533), and have his driving license suspended for six months.

As of now, the police have issued a letter to the registered owner of the car, to request for more evidence, including photos, dashcam footage and an explanation from the drivers involved.

They will also be reviewing the video, to conduct their own investigation so as to better estimate the speed of the vehicle.