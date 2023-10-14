Supermodel Ming Xi, who is 1.78m-tall, reveals insecurities about her height while her 1.65m-tall husband Mario Ho sits next to her

Late Casino King Stanley Ho’s son Mario Ho, 28, and Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, 34, got married in 2019 and now have two kids together: son Ronaldo, who is four, and daughter Romee, two.

Throughout the course of their relationship, netizens have often pointed out the visible height difference between Mario and Ming Xi.

Ming Xi is 178cm tall, while Mario is said to be 165cm.

The couple recently appeared on Chinese reality show, Deep Into The Wild (向山海出发), where Ming Xi spoke about the insecurities she faced in her youth because of how tall she is.

Thanks to that, Mario and Ming Xi’s height difference once again become a hot topic on the internet.

Ming Xi opened up about the insecurities she had about her height while Mario took a nap next to her

Ming Xi was asked if she had aspired to be a model when she realised she was taller than average girl.

“No," said Ming Xi. "To be honest, I was already tall as a child and I felt weird having to sit at the back of the classroom [in school]. I was taller than all the boys in my cohort, and the adults said I was too skinny. They would say I looked ugly, and asked me to eat more. I felt inferior, and I didn’t know how to respond.”

She only gained confidence after becoming a model.



“I didn’t think I looked strange within that circle. My batch mates were all tall, and it was normal. Amongst them, my height is considered average, and I was very happy about that. I also gained more confidence after turning 30,” she added.

Mario, who was resting silently next to Ming xi, only interrupted once to say: “It’s great no one pursued you [romantically]."

To that, Ming Xi confirmed that she indeed didn’t have any suitors in her youth.

Seems like netizens are more bothered by their height difference than the couple themselves

Though some thought Mario’s response was sweet, many netizens felt that Ming Xi was being inconsiderate and shouldn’t be talking about her issues with her height in front of her husband.

Mario has often been mocked for being “short”, especially in comparison to his tall wife.

Her story sparked a new wave of not-so-nice comments from netizens, one of whom said “the couple look more like mother and son than married”.

