Sweet busker sings for preschool kids at Paya Lebar MRT station, internet wants to know who she is

Is this a never-before-seen outtake from Mediacorp singing competition, Battle Of The Buskers?

If you haven’t heard, the show features actual buskers aged 10 to 64 going up against each other. The winning person or band will walk away with a cash prize of S$10,000.

And we think we've found (ish) someone who would be perfect for the show's second season (if there's going to be one) since the competiton is already in its round of 16.

Local TikToker and host, Genevieve Tan (@theycallmegenny), recently snapped a video of a busker singing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ to a class of preschool kids at Paya Lebar MRT station.

"Such a wholesome special moment today. Paya Lebar MRT is really serving moments recently," wrote Genevieve, who also added in the comments "Who is this busker? She deserves the world she [literally] thanked them for listening to her."

The kids, clearly dazzled by the performance, sang along with the busker while their teachers danced to the tune.

According to Genevieve, after performing 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star', the busker proceeded to "play more nursery rhyme songs" for the children.

Fellow TikTokers were moved by the sweet clip, with many calling for the busker to be given an award.

"Hope the teacher tipped the busker!" wrote another netizen.



So does anyone know who she is?