Tabitha Nauser is 6 months pregnant — she and her long-term partner-and-manager just hiked a mountain in Thailand

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Pregnancy sure looks good on local singer Tabitha Nauser.



Okay, so we didn't actually meet Tabitha in person, but her chirpiness radiated through when we linked up with the 31-year-old through a call late last week.

The Singapore Idol 2009 second runner-up is chatting with us from Phrae, a small town in Thailand, where she and her long-term partner and baby daddy, music development manager Louie, 29, are now on a road trip.



Tabitha also recently joined Mediacorp’s Bloomr.SG Incubator Programme, alongside personalities like Munah Bagharib and Royce Lee, and will be creating content for the platform.



As it turns out, Louie's aunt runs a homestay in Phrae, so the couple decided to stop by for a couple of days.



She laughingly tells us that the most unusual thing about the trip thus far isn’t her being six months pregnant (with a baby girl!) — rather, it’s how much “sitting down” she’s done so far.

Super fit.

“On holidays, I feel like I'm more game to do stuff like walk around go for hikes and things like that,” Tabitha tells us.

“I've never done a road trip like this before. Once we get to like our main stop, which I think is Chiang Rai, then we will definitely be doing more exploring and activities and things like that. But it's been great so far,” she adds.

Fast forward a few more days, and thats exactly what Tabitha and Louie did, with the singer sharing on her Instagram Story that they hiked up a mountain in Chiang Mai, with a grand total of 21,000 steps taken and 14.8km walked.



We’re tired just thinking about it.

But back to the main point: Tabitha’s pregnant, and she’s real excited about it.

When asked about her initial reaction, Tabitha confesses: “We were shocked 'cos we weren't trying [for a baby]. We’ve always thought about having kids and all of that stuff. But I was thinking like, maybe two years from now or something, you know. So it was a surprise. We were definitely shocked.”

Continuing on, she says: “We went through like the usual emotions of: "Oh my gosh, are we ready for this? We're still kids ourselves, you know. Am I ready to be raising a little human?” And then eventually we landed on: “No, we are really excited.” And yeah, we're ready for this new chapter.”

Psst... Tabitha was already pregnant when this photo was taken.

8DAYS.SG: So how has pregnancy been treating you so far? Do you suffer from any morning sickness or other symptoms?

TABITHA NAUSER: Actually no, and a lot of people that I've said this to told me that I should downplay just how easy I've had my pregnancy 'cos other women are gonna hate me. But I've had honestly the easiest [pregnancy]. I think I'm so, so, so, lucky. I've had no morning sickness, no nausea, no heartburn, no, like, uncomfortableness whatsoever. And I think that's kind of what helped me keep it hidden for so long as well. Sometimes I forget that I'm pregnant, which is so weird. I've been enjoying it a lot.

Have you shared the good news with your friends and family yet?

In the last two weeks, we've just been breaking the news to our family and really close friends. We secretly recorded some of them when we told them the news, and the reactions have just been so sweet. My dad was in complete shock. He thought we were having twins for some reason when I showed him the scans, and I [had to tell him that] it’s not twins, it’s just two separate scans (laughs). And then Louie’s mom cried ‘cos she was so excited. So it was very sweet. A lot of our friends were just really hyped for us and very excited for us. So yeah, it's been really nice getting to share this with the people that we love.

We hear Louie’s mum is in Thailand with you guys?

Yeah, we told her in person on this trip, because she lives in the UK. We knew we were going to see his mum and his aunt 'cos we planned this trip months ago,so we decided to wait till we meet them in person. Since we've told her, she's just been babying me.

Do you guys know the gender yet?

It’s a baby girl. [Louie’s] super excited 'cos he’s been wanting a girl since he comes from a family full of boys. I really wanted a boy 'cos I come from a family full of girls. So yeah, this time I didn’t win, but you know, maybe next time (laughs).

Do you guys have plans to tie the knot soon?



I dont know... You’re gonna have to ask Louie about that (laughs) .

Tabitha and Louie with their furbabies.

Have you guys started preparing for the baby’s arrival?

I am so excited to be a mom. I know a lot of people are going to wonder why I’m comparing babies to animals, but I've had so many animals, so I feel like I've been like prepping myself to have kids. I don't know how to explain it. I'm just so excited. I feel like I’m levelling up. I think it's going to be so much fun. And in terms of like prepping, we've actually both been taking it really easy. We're kind of just enjoying the process now.

Finally, what’s up for you work-wise in 2024? Are you planning to take a break after giving birth?

As much as possible, I would like to keep working. I think this is a dilemma that a lot of women face, but I've been working all this while, so I would definitely want to get back into it as much as possible. Also, this is a pretty big thing that my body is going through, and I can’t expect to think that everything will go back to normal in a month or two. I know I have to have measured expectations.

This is a time in my life now where I feel like it's it's a time of change. You know, music, singing, songwriting, that's always been my thing, and will always be my thing. And we've got some [music] planned for release for next year after the pregnancy. Now that I've joined Bloomr.SG, I think that's super exciting too. I’m focusing a little bit more on social content and creating campaigns and doing a lot more on camera and video work.

Photos: Bloomr.SG, Tabitha Nauser/Instagram